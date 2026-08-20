Now you can wear Selaelo Selota’s Thrrr... Phaaa!

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At 61, Selaelo Selota is proving that creativity has no expiry date, stepping into a new creative chapter with the spirited debut collection, The New Resonance, for his newly-minted fashion label Thrrr... Phaaa!

The milestone is the legendary Afro-jazz musician, composer and multi-instrumentalist extending his artistry from an energetic sound into an emboldened, new and undeniable style.

Model wears designs from Selaelo Selota's fashion collection, The New Resonance for Thrrr...Phaaa! at The Space in Rosebank (supp)

Known for feet-tapping hits Thrrr...Phaaa! Seshego, Ma Modiegi, Kwa Ndebele and Naomi’s First Dance, Selota has fused his enduring passions for music and fashion into a collection rooted in his childhood memories and personal experiences.

The collection was unveiled last week at The Space in Rosebank, Johannesburg,

Selota’s capsule collection offers an intimate expression of his creative world, where fashion and music meet. And age, it seems, has done little to dim his appetite for reinvention.

Jazz musician Selaelo Selota (supp)

“Many people did not reach certain milestones that they’ve set for themselves, but this is one of them that I’m realising that I set for myself, ” he says.

“I feel good about it. I’m thankful to God that at this age, I’m launching something new. I’m grateful for the people who supported me over the years.”

The intimate capsule collection features sherbet-hued garments that marry the ease of luxury athleisure with modern, oversized tailoring. Up-close, the considered craftsmanship is evident in the deliberate choice of fabrics, while subtle “Thrrr...Phaaa!” embossing appears at the corners of select pieces, adding a distinctive signature to the collection.

Guest admiring a garment from Selaelo Selota's debut fashion collection at The Space in Rosebank (supp)

“I knew I wanted a fashion collection, about 14 years ago. This was when I wanted to trademark Thrrr…Phaaa! in 2015. I always told people that one day I wanted to create my own clothes. I have the name already trademarked, and now, when I tell people I’m launching, I can see they are in shock that it got to this point, whereby to them, this dream was just an old guy who wished he could have done this in his days; I don’t believe that.

“I never doubted that if I want to do something, it will be impossible. I have faith in God, and I have faith that He will give me the grace to achieve what I’ve set my goals for.”

Selota’s love for style and fashion is nothing new. The Thrrr...Phaaa! story is etched into the collection, with memorable moments from his life and career woven into the garments, from the colourways to the silhouettes.

Selaelo Selota's trademark "Thrrr...Phaaa!" embroidered onto the garment (supp)

The collection is, in many ways, a tribute to the role that style has played throughout Selota’s musical journey. From his early years as an emerging musician to becoming one of SA’s most distinctive performers, fashion has been a powerful companion to his artistry, helping him express his identity beyond the music.

“I did love style. I loved fashion. And that’s where everything was ignited. I can trace that to about 31 years ago. I was in my second year at university and my girlfriend at that moment told me that my friends always complain that I don’t look great and that I’m not fashionable.

“A few months later, I attended a concert with my student band in Grahamstown and bought this beautiful handmade shirt. The same girlfriend said, ‘No, no, I didn’t think that when you get those, they will look so good on you; I feel out of place’.”

Models interact with guests, showcasing Selaelo Selota's new clothing at The Space in Rosebank, Johannesburg (supp)

Over the decades, Selota has understood that music and style are deeply intertwined. As his career evolved, so did his appreciation for the power of a distinctive image, with dressing well becoming an important part of how he expressed himself as an artist.

Guests attend the launch of Selaelo Selota's debut collection at The Space in Rosebank (supp)

“It’s a street luxury brand created with natural and sourced-out sustainable fabrics which are hand-dyed. I wanted to come out loud with bright colours because I’ve always been a dark guy and I like to wear something that makes me stand out. We worked with various designers.”

What does this bold fashion venture signal for the next chapter of his illustrious music career?

“I believe they are coming together. I have a long history with fashion. In 2001, when I went on stage to collect my Samas [South African Music Awards], I wore a custom egg-yolk jacket inspired by the album’s cover image and embroidered onto the jacket by designer Sister Bucks.

“I remember the garment received a special mention in the papers – and that said to me: ‘oh, you need to look unique and be stylish in some way, and your impact will go beyond just the music’.”

Jazz musician Selaelo Selota launches new clothing collection at The Space in Rosebank, Johannesburg (supp)

Jazz musician Selaelo Selotaposes with guests at the launch of his debut collection at The Space in Rosebank, Johannesburg (supp)