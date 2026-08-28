Judith Sephuma marks milestone with ‘Iya Iyo’ remixes

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It’s been 25 years since Judith Sephuma released her critically acclaimed and commercially successful 2001 album A Cry, A Smile, A Dance. To mark the milestone, Sephuma has released Iya Iyo (Remixes) EP − inspired by cut number four from her debut album.

The four-track offering features the original rendition of Iya Iyo with remixes by Stixx, Shazmicsoul and C-Blak.

Sephuma takes Sowetan on a trip down memory lane on her illustrious career.

What have your learnt about yourself that you didn’t know before you released A Cry, A Smile, A Dance?

I’m still trying to figure a lot of things out. But I know that I have to be kind to others and keep living my life as good and as best as I can without stepping on anyone’s toes and without losing myself to anything I don’t believe in.

Why do you think that album still connects with the younger generation?

The initial intention was for the music to reach all ages through time. We didn’t write for a certain age only; it was for everyone. I was young at heart with an old soul. That contributed a lot. I had so much passion for the music.

When young people affectionately call you ‘Mama Judith’, how does it make you feel?

I believe it’s a sign of respect and that’s okay, especially if it’s the younglings, as I call them. It’s also in us, as we are raised to respect [the elders] as Africans. I also have other artists who came before me that I call Mama. I wouldn’t even dare disrespect them. It’s a good thing.

South African jazz songstress Judith Sephuma has released her first album in five years, When Winter Fades (Supplied by ibemusic)

When you hear ‘Iya Iyo’ today, how does it make you feel?

It feels great. It still sounds as good as when we recorded it and now we get to listen to it with an amazing twist because of the remixes. It’s not just about me; it’s also about the young DJs as well. They are celebrating this wonderful moment with us as well.

‘Iya Iyo’ has aged well. How would a younger Judith respond to such warm reception?

The younger me would be responding with so much joy and excitement because the song never lost its originality even after remixing. It’s now more current and more danceable, and the youth are connecting to it so much. It’s bridging the gap between generations and bringing us all together, and not just in rhythm but in lyrical content as well.

Judith Sephuma (Supplied )

After hearing Iya Iyo’s different versions by Stixx, Shazmicsoul and C-Blak, did it get you thinking about the evolution of local sound?

Absolutely. Music has definitely changed even though we don’t. Through the years, new sounds have been introduced to us; good sounds that speak to different ages, from neo-soul to amapiano. It’s the evolution of some of the groundbreaking sounds we helped shape and form.

What advice would you have for a younger Judith Sephuma about the music industry?

I would tell her that the music business can be challenging and she needs to keep the focus. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Don’t compromise who you are. Trust yourself and the gift. Your music is your business. Know when to say yes and when to say no. When to fight and when not to.