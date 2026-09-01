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For SMag’s latest digital cover, supermodel Connie More, accompanied by model-turned-actor Wiseman Zitha, showcases chic ways to style spring’s standout shoe, the versatile Birkenstock Boston clog.

Dubbed “The Everyday Icon”, the Boston was first introduced in 1976 and, over the last 50 years, has made comfort dressing and everyday wear more stylish.

Renowned for her commanding walk, More is an icon of the runway and effortless style, having strutted for local fashion houses ranging from David Tlale to Thebe Magugu, Fundudzi by Craig Jacobs, The Bam Collective and MmusoMaxwell.

Zitha is fast becoming a modern example of a television icon lighting up the small screen in shows such as Giyani: Land of Blood, Queen Modjadji, Muvhango, Blood Legacy and Bogaditšong: Sister Wives.

See the many trendy ways to update your spring wardrobe with the Birkenstock Boston clog in the Heritage issue of SMag out at the end of September.

Connie More and Wiseman Zitha (Steve Tanchel)

We want more!

It’s Connie More’s world, and we’re just walking in it.

The 34-year-old is turning the page on a modelling career that has taken her across more than 200 runways over 15 years. The Soweto-born cover girl is stepping into a new chapter of her fashion journey, using the experience she has gathered in front of the camera and on the catwalk to carve out a bigger role behind the scenes.

More’s connection to the industry runs deep in her family − her grandmother was a dressmaker, while her mother modelled and acted during apartheid.

“My training started at a young age at home with my mom. My mom bought me a pair of heels ... and in those heels, she would make sure that I wore them every morning when I did chores for two hours every day,” she says.

At 19, More’s life took a defining turn when she was scouted by Sibu Sithole – the fashion designer behind Soweto-based street-style collective Smarteez.

“He told me that their model dropped them and we don’t have a girl. And we love how you dress. I wore a lot of thrifted clothing because we didn’t have money at home growing up,” More says.

Later, More learnt about Mzansi Magic’s popular model search TV show Diamonds in the Ruff and entered it.

“On the morning of the audition, I didn’t have money for taxi fare, so I asked my cousin and neighbours to lend me R15,” she says. “I was nervous because this was after matric and I didn’t have money to further my studies, so I needed to figure things out.”

Through the series, More rubbed shoulders with industry veterans Noni Gasa, Shaldon Kopman, Siphiwe Mpye, Saadique Rylief, Faith Seuoe and Felipe Mazibuko. More finished as runner-up, with Thembakazi Mazaleni taking the win.

Connie More (Steve Tanchel)

“I was offered a modelling contract with G3 Models, which was my mother’s modelling agency in her time as well,” she says.

While the cameras stopped rolling and her peers began landing lucrative campaigns, More found her stride on the runway at SA Fashion Week under the guidance of founder Lucilla Booyzen. It was there that she began to carve out her own place in the fashion world.

“I love where I am now, but I don’t think I have reached where I want to be. I want to diversify the brand. I know I have cemented myself by being a model, but that’s not all I have to give,” More says.

“Lucilla inspires me, and I love how she runs and has built her platform. I love walking. It’s one thing that heals me. When I’m down, I put on my earphones. And on the runway, with the music, I suddenly feel the urge to walk, and it’s healing for me.”

Production credit:

Photography: Steven Tanchel | Photographer’s assistants: Dylan Nortje & Gabriella Capazorio | Videography: Ray Manzana/VisuMedia | Videographer’s assistant: Lungelo Hadebe | Fashion director: Sharon Armstrong | Styling/Production: Liso Ceza | Stylist’s assistant: Pheladi Sema | Makeup: Annice Gerber/Lampost | Hair: Saadique Ryklief/Lampost | Lighting: Glow Hire

Stocklist

Birkenstock: birkenstocksa.co.za | Forever New: forevernew.co.za | Mr Price: mrp.com | Simone Dragonfly: info@simonedragonfly.co.za | Ted Baker: tedbaker.co.za | Viviers: viviersstudio.com | Yona: dejagerjanamarie@gmail.com