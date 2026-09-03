Between Meetings | Spring styling, and Abigail Kubeka is honoured

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Styling secrets and tips for dressing for the spring season

A model walks the Malondie spring-summer 2026 showcase. Picture: (supp)

Housekeeping! Your wardrobe spring cleaning is officially under way.

Out with the winter greys and in with spring’s brighter hues. As Mzansi transitions from chilly mornings to warmer afternoons, our wardrobes are getting their own seasonal reset, swapping heavy layers for lighter, playful colours and silhouettes that welcome the sunshine.

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Award-winner Abigail Kubeka reflects on her legacy

Abigail Kubeka receives her flowers. Picture: (Supplied)

The legendary Abigail Kubeka, with a career spanning six decades, continues to be given her flowers.

Last weekend, Joy of Jazz honoured the TV, music and theatre veteran, with guests including Judith Sephuma, Maleh and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse. Kubeka reflects on her legacy.

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Doja Cat opens up about addiction, mental health and self-hatred

American singer and rapper Doja Cat says she struggled with alcohol and drug addiction. Picture: (Supplied by Zac Modirapula)

Grammy Award-winning musician Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has opened up about her past struggles with alcohol, drugs and mental health.

In a series of TikTok videos, Dlamini spoke about her history with addiction, the negative effects of social media and the challenges of growing up in a predominantly white community.

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