Styling secrets, tips for dressing spring season right

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Housekeeping! Your wardrobe spring cleaning is officially underway.

Out with the winter greys and in with spring’s brighter hues. As Mzansi transitions from chilly mornings to warmer afternoons, our wardrobes are getting their own seasonal reset – swapping heavy layers for lighter, playful colour and silhouettes that welcome the sunshine.

Model Mogaledi Leso walks in a blossoming pink ensemble at The Bam Collective showcase (ANTHONY CHURCHYARD)

To step into the new season in style, we’ve tapped two local fashion voices, Jacques Bam of The Bam Collective, and Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba of Malondie, who unveiled their latest spring offerings last weekend.

For Buthelezi-Ndaba, spring arrives in a romantic burst of colour and movement. Inspired by the empowerment of women and the symbolism of fireflies and morning rays, Malondie’s spring/summer 2026 collection, titled “The Power of She”, sent 66 looks down the ramp, filled with colour-drenched silhouettes and awe-inspiring, resort-inspired designs that had audiences dreaming of warmer days ahead.

Model walks the Malondie spring-summer 2026 showcase in a romantic-inspired gown (NOBERT)

Bam, 29, looked to the natural world for his latest offering Chromism. Inspired by the colours, forms and fragrances of flowers, the collection captures the spirit of a season in full bloom, making it the perfect fashion companion for spring’s own transformation.

From navigating unpredictable weather to embracing colour and layering with intention, our local fashion powerhouses share their runway-tested styling secrets and practical tips for dressing the season right.

What does dressing for the season mean beyond lighter fabrics?

Londeka: It is about energy. Spring has always represented renewal. Everything starts opening up again and there is a different feeling in the air. I wanted the clothes to feel alive. So dressing for spring is not only about changing fabrics; it is about allowing your wardrobe to reflect that sense of optimism. Maybe you introduce colour, show a little more skin, play with volume or simply wear something that makes you feel lighter and more confident.

Fashion designer and founder of Malondie, Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba (supp)

How would you advise someone looking to transition their wardrobe?

Londeka: Start by restyling before replacing. I don’t believe a new season should automatically mean a completely new wardrobe. Look at what you already own and think about how you can give it new life. Sometimes all you need is a different shoe, scarf, belt or pop of colour to make an existing outfit feel new.

What styling advice do you have to bring softness and romance into everyday wardrobe?

Londeka: Don’t wear the entire romantic story at once. Take one romantic element and make everything else effortless. We sometimes save our beautiful clothes for an occasion that may never come. I’m a big believer in wearing the clothes that make you happy. You don’t always need somewhere special to go, sometimes feeling beautiful is the occasion.

Models wear resort-inspired wear ahead of warm spring season (supp)

What’s a styling rule people should break often?

Londeka: The idea that something is “too much”. If you love it, if you feel confident in it and if it expresses who you are, wear it. Fashion becomes interesting when we stop dressing according to what we think we’re supposed to wear and start dressing according to how we want to feel.

What are three non-negotiables for a spring wardrobe?

Jacques: Nothing transforms a look like colour. It draws attention, lifts your mood and makes an outfit feel more alive. Spring is the perfect excuse to step outside your comfort zone and wear colours you may not usually reach for. Add texture and layering by mixing different fabrics, finishes and proportions creates visual interest and gives even the simplest garments a new life. Lastly, don’t forget accessories. A bold earring, oversized bracelet or statement ring can completely change the feeling of an outfit.

Yasmin Furmie walks The Bam Collective runway in the bright spring-fresh ensemble (ANTHONY CHURCHYARD)

What’s your advice to someone who loves colour and print but is nervous about wearing it?

Jacques: Start small. You don’t need to wear every colour or every print at once. Start with a monochromatic outfit in a colour you love or introduce a single printed garment into an otherwise simple look. As your confidence grows, you’ll become more adventurous. Style isn’t about impressing other people. It’s about expressing yourself.

How do I style one piece in two different ways?

Jacques: You don’t always need more clothes; you need to style the same pieces differently, and this is where layering and accessories are your best friends. Build your outfit so you can easily add or remove pieces throughout the day, whether that’s a jacket, shirt layered underneath a dress or even an overskirt. Then change your shoes and accessories by swapping out sneakers for heels or boots, and adding more sculptural jewellery or a tailored jacket can completely transform the mood of an outfit.

Creative director and founder of The Bam Collective Jacques Bam (supp)

Model showcases a baby bump in a buttery yellow lace dress at the Malondie spring summer 2026 (supp)

Model walks the runway in a monochromatic gown at the Malondie spring summer 2026 (supp)

Model Danielle von Graszouw walks for The Bam Collective in a denim inspired summer dress (ANTHONY CHURCHYARD)

Model dazzles in a romantic halter-neck ruffled dress at the Malondie spring summer 2026 runway (supp)

Model Marika Opperman walks The Bam Collective runway ina silver look (ANTHONY CHURCHYARD)

Model showcases glistening skin in the Malondie spring summer 2026 (supp)

Model walks the Malondie spring-summer showcase in a colourful co-ord (supp)

Model walks the showcase in Malondie spring-summer 2026 (supp)

Model walks the showcase in a spring-summer ensemble (supp)

Model walks the Malondie spring-summer showcase in a ruffled denim summer dress (supp)

Model walks the Malondie spring summer showcase in a bubble dress (supp)

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