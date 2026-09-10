Teboho Hlehlehe gives Basotho blanket a modern upgrade

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Lesotho designer Teboho Hlehlehe wants Basotho people to see their culture as something to inherit and preserve, but also as a legacy to keep on building.

The 27-year-old graphic designer from Maseru is among eight young creatives from Lesotho chosen as Aranda’s 2026 Young Basotho Designers cohort. The initiative celebrates the rich heritage and creative future of the iconic Basotho blanket by reimagining the iconic cultural symbol as a canvas for contemporary storytelling.

Teboho Hlehlehe was selected as part of Aranda’s 2026 Young Basotho Designers (supp)

“Design is more than putting colour, shape, and patterns together; it’s about taking something that already has significant meaning and giving it another voice,” Hlehlehe says.

“The Basotho culture can be expressed in ways that speak not only to our generation but also to coming generations. I may be young, but I carry an old story with me, and that is one of the most beautiful things about it.”

Located in Randfontein on the West Rand, Aranda Textile Mills is more than a textile manufacturer; it is a custodian of African culture and heritage. Through its distinctive blankets, throws, and traditional, ceremonial, and church regalia, it has woven itself into the fabric of many African celebrations. Creating pieces that offer more than warmth and comfort and which carry meaning, dignity and a deep sense of cultural identity.

Apart from Hlehlehe, the Young Basotho Designers initiative featured Keneuoe “Jennie Kay” Nkuebe, Khethang Filane, Lerato “Moisty” Masao, Moleboheng Rosemary Mahe, Morapeli Kebise, Pitso Rah Makhula and Thato “Wave Rhyder” Molupe.

“Growing up in Maseru, culture was something I lived. I didn’t read it in books or watch it in movies — I was surrounded by it,” Hlehlehe says.

“But at that early age, I didn’t have the vocabulary to call it fashion or design, but I guess I was absorbing all of it. What stayed with me was the understanding that what we wear can tell people about us; it can tell a story.

“The colours in the blankets can carry meaning, and the patterns are the reminder of home. Somewhere along the way, I realised that things I grew up seeing as ordinary were extraordinary sources of inspiration.”

Teboho Hlehlehe's Basotho blanket design (supp)

For Hlehlehe, the opportunity is deeply personal, rooted in memories of his mother proudly wearing her seanamarena blanket and shweshwe attire.

“It was my mother who planted the seed of what I do now because she loved blankets so much. No matter the occasion or celebration, she would wear her seanamarena blanket with pride. The blanket has helped to tell the Basotho story in a way that makes people proud to wear it,” he says.

Hlehlehe says that his unconventional journey from accounting into design helped shape his appetite for learning and discovery.

“I didn’t go straight into graphic design after high school. I went to university and studied accounting, and that seems very different from design, but it was a journey about self-discovery,” says Hlehlehe.

“My story is proof that you don’t have to come from a traditional fashion background to have something meaningful to contribute to the industry.”

Graphic designer Teboho Hlehlehe was part of Aranda’s 2026 Young Basotho Designers initiative (supp)

His love for fashion became intertwined with his cultural pride, culminating in the defining moment when he learned he had been selected for Aranda’s Young Basotho Designers initiative.

“It was such an emotional moment for me because it felt as though someone was saying, ‘We see something in you; now show us what you can do with it’,” he says.

“I wasn’t only representing myself, but I was stepping into a space where my creativity would be connected to something much bigger, which is the rich Basotho heritage.

“I realised it wasn’t simply a hobby or interest; it was something I wanted to dedicate myself to. The calling is not just design.”

Aranda's 2026 Young Basotho Designer cohort (supp)

Hlehlehe’s blanket design is rooted in powerful themes of identity and continuity.

“The inspiration was to take something that still carries the weight of our heritage and look at it through the eyes of a young Basotho creative,” he says.

“I wanted to create something that respects where we come from but also doesn’t suggest that the Basotho culture belongs in the past. For us, the blanket represents home and identity.

“No matter how far we move forward, there are parts of where we come from that will always move forward with us.”

His blanket design is now part of Aranda’s collection, giving people the opportunity to wear a piece of his story.

“My work is to help deepen the respect for our cultural roots and live with the courage to be different. Now that the blanket is available, someone doesn’t need to know me personally, but they can carry a piece of the story I helped to create. It’s incredibly humbling,” says Hlehlehe.

“It made me realise that it’s bigger than me; my name may be attached to the design, but the story belongs to us all. I want the Basotho people to look at our culture not as something we inherit to preserve, but as something we inherit to continue to build.”