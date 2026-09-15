IN PICS | Zendaya, Colman Domingo, Tyler James Williams ate at the 2026 Emmy Awards

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The 78th annual Emmy Awards Goated the comedy horror show Widow’s Bay with 14 wins, including gongs for stars Matthew Rhys (Lead Actor), Stephen Root (Supporting Actor), Kate O’Flynn (Supporting Actress) and Betty Gilpin (Guest Actress).

Held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in the early hours on Tuesday, local time, it was Rhys’s show, who also won Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie for his turn in The Beast in Me. Rhys made history as the first actor to win for two lead acting roles in a single year .

Other big winners included Sally Fields, Jean Smart (Hacks), Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus), Allison Janney (The Diplomat) and Tom Pelphrey (Task).

After television’s biggest night made its top picks, it’s SMag’s turn for our top selections of the best fashion moments.

Zendaya

Zendaya at the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: (Jordan Strauss)

Zee was the belle of the ball. Nominated for her role as Rue in the final season of Euphoria, she debuted a Halle Berry-esque pixie cut and shone in a bejewelled gown custom made by Prada.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards. Picture: (Richard Shotwell)

The Only Murders in the Building star shape-shifted into a golden statue that was nothing short of blinding. Her golden bustier column number was a custom piece from Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo at the 78th Emmy Awards. Picture: (Danny Moloshok)

You can always count of Domingo to light up any best dressed list. Nominated twice this year (Euphoria and The Four Seasons), he brought pops of colour in tailoring from Valentino by Alessandro Michele.

Ayo Edeberi

Ayo Edebiri arrives at this year's Emmy Awards. Picture: (Jordan Strauss)

The Bear star rocked a ruffled two-toned Chanel custom dress, complete with a dreamy red bow.

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams at the awards in Los Angeles. Picture: (Mark J. Terrill)

The Abbott Elementary heartthrob might have lost out in his category, but he took our breath away in this archival Alexander McQueen for Givenchy couture suit from the brand’s 1999 show.

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley walks the arrivals carpet at the 78th Emmy Awards. Picture: (Jordan Strauss)

Coming in defence of Woodley’s polarising outfit. A first-time Emmy winner for her heart-wrenching performance in the second season of Paradise, Woodley took a swing in bright hued separates. While to an untutored eye the sartorial choice, finished with burgundy opera gloves, might appear casual, it is actual fashion heaven. Woodley is in fresh-off-the-runway Balenciaga couture — Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut haute couture collection for the house.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Peacock Theatre. Picture: (Mark J. Terrill)

Kidman swayed from tradition with a tea-length silhouette. She oozed simplicity and elegance in a sculptural Chanel creation with a feathered neckline that hugged her like a glove.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti arrives at the awards. Picture (Jordan Strauss)

The Testaments actor and nominee showed off her shoulders in a custom corseted and beaded mermaid dress from Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière

Denée Benton

Denée Benton at the 78th Emmy Awards. Picture: (Mark J. Terrill)

The Gilded Age star turned up the heat by baring her glowing and sexy skin in a black sculptural bralette and matching flowy skirt from Cong Tri.

Joy Sunday

Joy Sunday walks the carpet at the 78th Emmy Awards. Picture: (Jordan Strauss)

Nodded for her role in DTF St Louis, the starlet rocked a draped and embellished custom dress from Dior by Jonathan Anderson with a high slit.

Keri Russell

Keri Russell arrives at this year's Emmy Awards. Picture: (Mark J. Terrill)

The coolest woman in Hollywood. The Diplomat lead star opted for an unexpected red carpet choice in the form of a high-neck halter and backless dress from Khaite, a first red carpet custom piece by the New York brand.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish arrives at the awards. Picture: (Mark J. Terrill)

The comedian brightened up the night in a lime green dress from Oscar de la Renta.

Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon at the 78th Emmy Awards. Picture: (Danny Moloshok)

The Love Story breakout star and first time nominee was a lavender beauty in a drop-waist Chanel gown.

Mariska Hargitay

From left, Andrew Hermann, Mariska Hargitay, Amaya Hermann and August Hermann arrive at the 78th Emmy Awards. Picture: (Mark J. Terrill)

Before stealing the night as the first woman to solo host the Emmy Awards in 15 years, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor twinned with her daughter in a breathtaking Elie Saab creation.

Sowetan