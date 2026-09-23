SMag’s Heritage issue: Carving own path, starting new traditions

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SMag’s 10th annual Heritage issue spotlights modern fashion woven through the lineage of history, community, culture and tradition – as opposed to fleeting trends.

Take for example, Keneilwe Mothoa and Lubabalo Mxalisa, who have constantly nailed couple style, and on the cover of the Heritage Issue, it’s no different. They rock his-and-hers Birkenstock Boston clog, in honour of the 50th anniversary of “The Everyday Icon”. Inside, fashion’s power couple reflects on their decade-long love story plus building design and lifestyle brand Neimil.

Keneilwe Mothoa and Lubabalo Mxalisa (Steve Tanchel)

Much like the Boston clog, some things will never go out of style – SMan cover stars Connie More (model) and Wiseman Zitha (actor), will forever be iconic.

In May, the ultimate European TV juggernaut Tatort: Könige der Nacht turned cover star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi into a global star and in the Heritage Issue, she reflects on her illustrious 10-year acting career that launched after she quit her corporate job.

The ever-shifting pop culture zeitgeist always offers a new class of fresh-faced magnetism. In 2026, Ayanda G Thabethe and KanyeDre have dominated algorithms, fashion and now they cover the Heritage Issue of SMag. Getting into the groove of spring, the duo gives their take on 1990s minimalist streetwear in Jockey, which is celebrating 150 years of crafting comfort.

KanyeDre and Ayanda G. Thabethe (Steve Tanchel)

Our handpicked cover stars for the Heritage Issue share one thing in common, the spirit of trusting your inner voice and making art on your own terms, each in their respective industry. We look forward to catching up with them in 10 years, to unpack the legacy and heritage they’ve built.

To our readers − this Heritage Month, reject the cookie-cutter approach and think outside the box in carving your own path and starting new traditions.

Here are some highlights from the issue, out this Friday:

Zitha on championing authentic representation and Tsonga visibility on TV: As much as we’re growing in the world, not every director will be open to gay people. Even when you are being directed, you can see that the approach is coming from less research or based on stereotypes. Not all queer people are the same.

That’s why we’re the rainbow nation; we’re a spectrum. Writers must also do better – not all gay characters have to be the ‘side’. Queer people are accomplished; there is more to us than that. We also have successful and beautiful romantic relationships. That side of happiness and marriage needs to be reflected on our screens.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (Steve Tanchel)

Ben-Mazwi on the biggest challenge in her 10-year career: The system is not tailored for actors and creatives to win, have longevity, and have a comfortable career in monetary terms. We are fighting against a business model that is set for us to stay in the same place and not grow. Ten years in this industry, you should be earning at the same potential as someone who started in corporate… We are not protected or regulated.

Mothoa on being both life and business partners with Mxalisa: The line can get blurry quickly. Neimil can easily become an all-day conversation, so we’ve become more conscious of knowing when to switch off. Not every thought needs to become a meeting.

Connie More and Wiseman Zitha (Steve Tanche)

Thabethe (Miss SA 2022 runner-up) on returning to beauty pageant as 2026 Miss Cosmo SA: Every time people asked me, ‘When are you going back to pageants?’ I was like, ‘No, no, I’m done. I’m too old for that.’ So, when this opportunity came up, it made me double back and want to give it a shot.

KanyeDre on the biggest struggle as a content creator: The uncertainties that come with life. Creative block as well; everything that is tied to mental health – there are some days when you don’t feel like it. People don’t see that; they just want to see the job done. The human side is affected.