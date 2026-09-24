EMMANUEL TJIYA | ‘In moonlight, black boys look blue’

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Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, the cover star of our Heritage issue, is my spiritual oracle and culture therapist. On a Sunday afternoon, she turns the tables on me; our two-hour telephonic interview becomes a sacred appointment braided with divine wisdom, guiding me through the mist of uncertainty.

Four days later, we have an in-person social interaction over high tea at the Birkenstock spring/summer 2026 preview. She’s the host, but she makes time to follow up on our conversation from a few days prior. “How are you doing?” she asks, to which I switch into fight-or-flight mode — offering a short, sweet, and sassy response (no more yapping).

Honestly, our conversation had a healing effect and a lot stayed with me, especially how she spoke about her late grandmother, Nanziwe Florence Ben-Mazwi. “She used to show me these illustrations: when they have fair skin and are angry, they turn red. When they are sick, they turn blue. But what do you do? You stay the same. I was bullied for my dark skin when I was young,” she said, on her deeply personal journey with colourism. “She instilled a strong self-image and self-esteem in me. She always made me feel that my dark skin was my secret weapon. She moulded me.”

That’s the power of storytelling: it gives perspective, broadens empathy, and offers clarity. I’m reminded of one of the most enduring quotes in cinematic history, when in Moonlight, Juan (Mahershala Ali) is giving Little (Alex R Hibbert) a pep talk: “In moonlight, Black boys look blue …”

I write this exactly 10 years after the Oscar-winning film was first released in September 2016. What I wouldn’t give to experience the ecstasy of watching Moonlight for the first time again. Barry Jenkins’s harrowing character study of toxic masculinity and queer identity has become a modern cinematic classic. From the deeply intimate screenplay to the haunting lyrical score and searingly quiet performances, I could craft a thesis on the many artistic verticals that make Moonlight a masterpiece.

James Laxton’s cinematography, with its vibrant colour saturation and moody deep shadows, left a lingering impression that was nothing short of visual poetry. I had never seen Black characters depicted or framed with such rich melanin gradients, a moment that felt like looking at a painting in an art museum. The actors were also well moisturised and glowing, giving the lighting extra luminous bounce. That distinct visual aesthetic, which ran parallel to street or documentary photography, awakened so much pride in me.

S Mag Editor-in-Chief Emmanuel Tjiya. (Steve Tanchel)

A few weeks before Moonlight redefined cinematic history, in August 2016, Frank Ocean proved why he’s a cultural omnivore by shaping the modern soundscape with his agenda-setting, boundary-breaking, gender-fluid album Blonde. Curating this issue, I revisited Blonde on the album’s 10th anniversary, which offered a refreshing sonic outlook on Black masculinity in R&B and hip-hop. Songs like Nikes, Ivy, Nights, Solo, and Siegfried freed listeners to break the stigma of silence around mental health through tender, vulnerable dialogue about emotions.

Today, the only way to sum up the legacy and heritage of Blonde and Moonlight is “progressive” and “ahead of their time”. They have aged well, serving as blueprints in modern culture. Our handpicked cover stars for the Heritage issue — Ben-Mazwi, Ayanda G Thabethe, Connie More, Wiseman Zitha, KanyeDre, Keneilwe Mothoa, and Lubabalo Mxalisa —are taking their cue from this spirit of trusting your inner voice and making art on your own terms, each in their respective industry. We look forward to catching up with them in 10 years, to unpack the legacy and heritage they’ve built. To our readers, this Heritage Month, reject the cookie-cutter approach and think outside the box in carving your own path and starting new traditions.