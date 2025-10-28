Local flavours meet global flair in summer menu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Summer is nearly upon us, and the outdoors are calling. The menu bursts with fresh, light and flavour-packed dishes – drizzled in local favourites and a touch of elegance.

“In summer, diners crave dishes that are both refreshing and full of flavour,” says 32-year-old executive sous chef at the Radisson Red Hotel, Allister Van Der Westhuizen.

Perfectly paired with their picturesque rooftop, the menu promises a must-try dining experience for anyone seeking a taste of summer sophistication in the north.

“On our menu we have the red summer salad of avocado, beetroot chips and grilled chicken with a champagne vinaigrette,” says Van Der Westhuizen.

“To make the champagne vinaigrette, we use it in small batches just to keep the acidity of the bubbles. Whisk some mustard and vinegar until it emulsifies. Then whisk in the champagne; the vinegar will help with the acidity of the champagne and bring out more of its flavour.”

Born in Chatsworth outside Durban, Van der Westhuizen recalls how the food heritage from his Coloured and Indian lineage united on the Sunday lunch table at family get-togethers.

Executive sous chef at the Radisson Red Hotel, Allister Van Der Westhuizen (supp)

“My aunties would be cooking the different types of food, from fish briyani to spicy curries, and my childhood favourite, meatballs with tomato chutney and roti,” Van der Westhuizen says.

“All of this excludes afternoon tea, which was small sweetmeats and savoury treats. It would be such a full house that we, as the children, would have to sit on sofa armchairs to have our meal.

“There was so much variety of food and cuisine on Sunday that we got to try. From the Indian cuisine, there are bold flavours and side dishes to cut down the heat, which has helped me in designing menus during my private chef days.”

In high school, he serendipitously fell in love with the kitchen.

“I only started cooking in grade 10 during home economics classes,” Van der Westhuizen says.

“I didn’t choose it by choice. I wanted to be a civil engineer, but because of subject clashes, I ended up with the choice between art and home economics. I chose the latter because I didn’t want to do art. I began enjoying the class.

Exterior image of the Radisson Red Hotel in Rosebank, north of Johanneburg (supp)

“By 2010, I had seriously considered a career in hospitality. I attended hotel schools’ career days and fell in love with restaurant service after watching Hell’s Kitchen (Gordon Ramsay’s reality TV competition show)”

Van Der Westhuizen attended International Hotel School in Westville, Durban, and pursued a three-year course in cookery and kitchen management.

“I can’t see myself behind the desk explaining a plan drawing to someone anymore. Cheffing chose me,” he says.

Van der Westhuizen says the inspiration behind the summer menu is the fusion of international dining experiences with a distinct local flavour profile.

“The executive chef Keegan Maistry and I are both Durbanites, so we had to keep the crowd-pleasing Durban lamb curry and lamb shanks but freshened up the sides with an option of seasonal sides,” he says.

“The Prawn to be Wild dish on our menu, which is grilled prawns with spicy coconut and coriander sauce with burnt pineapple salsa, reminds me of the prawns from the Durban coast. The use of coconut milk and the freshness of the coriander for the silky, light taste and then the burnt pineapple salsa to give a kick of sweetness and charred taste on the tongue.”

Prawn to Be Wild

"Prawn to be Wild" dish (supp)

Ingredients

3 medium prawns, cleaned and deveined, seasoned with salt, pepper and fish spice

sunflower oil

100g coriander (washed)

1 tin coconut cream

100g smoked jalapeño

100g pineapple (thinly sliced)

cucumber

1 red onion (finely diced)

1 lime zest

1 lime juice

salt and pepper for seasoning

Method

On a hot skillet, grill prawns on either side until they turn to an orange colour, which signifies they are cooked.

In a blender, add coriander, smoked jalapeño and coconut cream.

Season with salt and pepper.

To prepare the grilled pineapples, place a grill pan on the stovetop.

Lightly brush oil onto the sliced pineapples.

Once the grill pan is hot, place the pineapple slices on the pan and grill for 6 to 8 minutes on each side until nicely charred and coloured.

Place onto a chopping board and allow to cool.

Once cooled, finely dice the pineapples and place them into a bowl.

Add the finely diced red onions and grate the zest of a lime. Squeeze the juice of the lime. Season with salt and pepper.

To plate the dish, spoon the pineapple and red onion salad onto the plate first and gently add the prawns on top.

Drizzle generous spoonfuls of the coriander and coconut cream sauce onto the plate.

Serve this beautiful, colourful summer dish paired with your choice of cold beverage.

'Shrimply musselicious' dish served on the Radisson Red Hotel summer menu (Stephen Obi)