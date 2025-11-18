Cherry season gets a sweet twist with Emma Nkunzana’s creations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chilled Almond Meringue Roulade filled with fresh cherries and cream by Emma Nkuzana for Juicy Delicious

Mzansi’s cherry season gets a deliciously sweet shake-up as recipe developer Emma Nkunzana turns this season’s stone fruit into pure dessert magic.

Often reserved for special occasion dishes and celebratory desserts, the candy-like glazed tin variants from our childhoods are a simple, impressive and salivating sweet-tooth indulgence.

“I was raised on the candy-like tinned cherries, and when I think of them, I’m actually embarrassed to admit, but it’s only those glazed varietals used in baking, or we subsequently would use them to decorate and glaze our gammon,” says Nkunzana.

“Today, I’m lucky enough to enjoy a box just on its own.”

Nkunzana entered into the culinary world with a determination and passion to create exceptional dishes.

“At the time, the idea of studying food was ludicrous to my parents. This was before social media, and we didn’t know all the things one can actually do with food,” she says.

“I obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts; eventually, I found my way back to food. I’ve worked extremely hard to get to where I am, teaching myself and knocking on the right doors repeatedly.

“Today, I am a food stylist and recipe developer. At the end of the day, I get to do what I love. Life has a funny way of putting you exactly where you should be, no matter what.”

Chef Emma Nkunzana turns cherry fruit into a magical dessert. (supp)

Her cherry-inspired seasonal menu enhances summer dining with vibrant flavours and a focus on the fruit’s natural sweetness.

“What I love about cherries is the seasonality of it all,” she says.

“They are here only for the briefest moment in time, and in the Southern Hemisphere, I think it should occur during a time of winding down and enjoying the sun and nature.

“As consumers, I believe we are too far removed from how food gets onto our plates. Having a cherry is a moment to sit back and appreciate these auburn nuggets.”

Beef Carpaccio with Pickled Cherries (supp)

What does it take to create a showstopper?

“Oh, definitely the way you finish a meal in front of guests,” she says.

“Think of salt bae, but something as simple as finishing a dish with herbs or a drizzle of brown butter. It’s simple but so effective. Second, and even though it’s not a sexy hack, having a clean kitchen when guests arrive screams, ‘Did she secretly hire a private chef?’”

Chilled Almond Meringue Roulade filled with fresh cherries and cream by Emma Nkuzana for Juicy Delicious

Chilled Almond Meringue Roulade filled with fresh cherries and cream by Emma Nkuzana for Juicy Delicious (supp)

Ingredients

For the Meringue:

4 egg whites

200g castor sugar

1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp cornflour

100g ground almonds

For the filling:

200g cherries, pitted

30ml lemon juice

80g castor sugar

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp cornflour

250g mascarpone, room temperature

125ml cream

1 tsp vanilla essence

50g icing sugar

To serve:

50g cherries, pitted

80g white chocolate, melted

2 Tbsp flaked almonds, toasted

Method

Preheat oven to 160°C (fan).

Grease and line a 23 x 30 cm baking tray.

Place the egg whites in a large glass bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar while whisking until the mixture is stiff, white and glossy.

Add the vinegar and cornflour and fold into the eggs using a metal spoon. Add a tablespoon of ground almonds and fold through; repeat until almonds are fully incorporated.

Spread onto a baking tray and bake for 20 minutes. Then, allow to cool.

In a saucepan, add cherries, lemon juice, sugar, cinnamon, 80ml water and bring to a simmer for 8 - 10 minutes. The cherries should be soft but still hold their shape.

In a small bowl, mix cornflour with a tablespoon of water to create a paste. Add to the cherries and stir through until the cherry liquid thickens slightly.

Allow to cool.

In a bowl, whip the mascarpone, cream, vanilla and icing sugar until well combined. Cut out a piece of baking paper to fit the meringue, dust with icing sugar and flip the meringue onto the paper.

Start by spreading the cream mixture over the meringue, followed by ¾ of the cherry sauce; the remainder can be used to garnish the top of the roulade.

Roll up the roulade using the paper underneath to help guide it.

Serve immediately, or freeze for up to a month by rolling the roulade in baking paper and tightly wrapping it in cling film.

Cherry Bomb Cocktail by Jody Davids for Juicy Delicious

Cherry Bomb Cocktail by Jody Davids for Juicy Delicious (supp)

Ingredients (per cocktail)

50ml Gin (Tanqueray No. Ten or a floral gin works beautifully – complements cherry without overpowering)

20ml Fresh lemon juice

15ml Honey syrup (1:1 honey and warm water – adds smoothness and body)

5–10ml Maraschino liqueur (optional, for a whisper of almond and depth)

5 Fresh cherries (pitted)

60–80ml Darling Brew Cherry Bomb (to top)

Ice

Muddler

Cocktail shaker

Method

Muddle the fresh cherries in a shaker to release colour and juice.

Add gin, lemon juice, honey syrup, and Maraschino liqueur (if using).

Shake with ice, then fine-strain into a chilled highball or coupe glass.

Top gently with Cherry Bomb and give a light stir.

Garnish: a skewered cherry and a small sprig of thyme or basil for aroma.

To serve, scatter with the remaining cherry sauce, fresh cherries and almonds, and drizzle with melted chocolate

Platter with cherry and bacon-wrapped skewers served with a gorgonzola crostini topped with baked cherries and ricotta with honey & thyme. (supp)