FESTIVE RECIPES | Sink your teeth into this easy-to-make brownie

RUDO’S EASY CHOCOLATE BROWNIES
Makes about 24 squares
Ingredients
200g dark chocolate
200g butter
3 large eggs
300ml caster sugar
250ml (1 cup) cake wheat flour
Method
- Melt chocolate and butter in the microwave on low heat for two minutes, stirring after a minute. Then mix till smooth.
- Beat the eggs and caster sugar.
- Add the melted chocolate and butter mixture and mix well. Add the flour and mix until smooth.
- Pour batter into a greased and lined 20cm x 30cm cake pan.
- Bake at 180°C for 30 to 40 minutes until it’s just cooked through and still a little squidgy.
