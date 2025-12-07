FESTIVE RECIPES | Sink your teeth into this easy-to-make brownie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hilary Biller Columnist

lead-art-block.fullscreen-enter Expand Get your Christmas baking on with Rudo Marasiro. (South African Poultry Association (SAPA))

RUDO’S EASY CHOCOLATE BROWNIES Makes about 24 squares Ingredients 200g dark chocolate 200g butter 3 large eggs 300ml caster sugar 250ml (1 cup) cake wheat flour Method Melt chocolate and butter in the microwave on low heat for two minutes, stirring after a minute. Then mix till smooth. Beat the eggs and caster sugar. Add the melted chocolate and butter mixture and mix well. Add the flour and mix until smooth. Pour batter into a greased and lined 20cm x 30cm cake pan. Bake at 180°C for 30 to 40 minutes until it’s just cooked through and still a little squidgy.



