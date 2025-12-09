Ayanda G Thabethe hosts first Christmas in new apartment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

’Tis the season for reunions, rolling laughter and the irresistible aroma of home-cooked favourites and family gathering traditions.

With Christmas two weeks away, presenter and content creator Ayanda G Thabethe is opening her doors – and her kitchen – as she gears up to host her first Christmas celebration in her apartment.

“I’ve since graduated into the role of carrying the keys to the freezer,” Thabethe says.

“What makes family gatherings so special is that there are such long gaps between each one by the time the function happens. By that time everyone is excited that we are all together and there is so much to catch up on. It’s here that I get to learn more about my culture, meet new family members and grow in my family responsibilities and roles.”

Food has always been a love language for Thabethe. She took over cooking Christmas meals for her family since the age of 13.

“I haven’t gotten as much time to spend with my family all year, so it was so important for me to spend our favourite time of the year together,” she says.

“Cooking is a way we [family] show this love, and this year is extra special because it’s the first year living away from home and in my own space.”

Thabethe grew up in Imbali township near Pietermaritzburg before her family relocated to a farm in the region of Taylors Halt.

“I believe that this is where everything came together for me because I knew what I wanted to do, and what felt like my passion came alive,” she says.

“Living on the farm, I fell in love with the food and what food can do for people, and this became a huge factor in what I wanted to study, which was to become a dietician.”

In her final year of studies, Thabethe fulfilled her dream to enter Miss SA. She was a runner-up in 2022, the year Ndavi Nokeri won.

“I was juggling school and my internship that I wanted to fill in the time, so my dream to enter Miss South Africa was revived in 2019,” Thabethe says.

“I entered the pageant in 2022 when I was 23. The journey awakened something in me, and it became a space where I experienced exponential growth. I am still grateful for the experience today.”

Thabethe says that through the pageant she rediscovered her natural talent to present and to narrate stories to audiences.

“Growing up I would always take anything into my hand and use it as a microphone and interview people in the house,” Thabethe says.

“But as I grew up, I strictly focused on academics and forgot about it. After Miss SA, presenting felt more accessible to me, and I saw it as an opportunity to create a name for myself and move away from being known as the pageant girl.”

What’s on her Christmas menu?

“It’s going to be a full banquet of the classics. Cheese- and garlic-stuffed buns, savoury muffins [my mother’s favourite], and potato gratin. For mains, honey and mustard gammon, grilled drumsticks, [and] beef roast for the first time. The sides [are] candied carrots, a casserole of croissants, ham and cheese, which is [a] recipe I found on TikTok, garden salad and lastly, desserts: peppermint crisp tart, brownies and ice cream,” she says.

“The festive season is something you have to prepare [for]. Take your time, sit down and decide what you want your menu to look like so you can plan and not overwhelm yourself. Always serve gammon; it is a winner.”

Ayanda G Thabethe’s honey mustard-glazed smoked gammon

Ingredients

For the gammon

1.5kg – 2kg smoked gammon (boneless)

2 l water (enough to cover the gammon in pot)

water (enough to cover the gammon in pot) 1 cup apple juice

1 onion, quartered

2 bay leaves

1 large carrot, roughly chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp whole black peppercorns

4 cloves

For the honey mustard glaze

½ cup honey

¼ cup Dijon mustard

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

2 tbsp brown sugar

Method

Place the gammon in a large pot, skin side up.

Add the onion, carrot, garlic cloves, peppercorns, bay leaves and cloves.

Pour in water and apple juice until the gammon is covered.

Bring the pot to the boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer, for 45 minutes per kg.

Once cooked, remove from heat but let the gammon rest in the liquid for 15 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 200°C (fan 180°C).

In a small saucepan or bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the honey mustard glaze.

Warm the mixture up slightly on the stove to dissolve the sugar.

Remove the gammon from the pot and place it onto a roasting tray.

Carefully peel off the thick skin, revealing a layer of fat on the gammon.

Score the fat in a criss-cross diamond pattern.

Brush a generous layer of the honey mustard glaze over the gammon.

Roast for 20-25 minutes, basting every 7-10 minutes. The glaze should become caramelised, glossy and slightly sticky.

Remove from the oven and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before carving.

