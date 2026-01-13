Malum Foodie achieves TikTok fame with creative take on local dishes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malum Foodie, real name Obakeng Mahlangu, is turning everyday SA comfort food into one joyful scroll-stopping recipe moment at a time.

The 36-year-old self-taught cook and food content creator has become a viral sensation thanks to his humorous TikTok commentaries featuring kasi-inspired dishes – keeping his online community (called “ruruists”) on watch for his next culinary adventure.

“Rura rura is a phrase I would say in my video voiceovers that I coined without being aware of it. I grew up in an Ndebele family, and Ndebele people are known for borrowing Afrikaans words, and it means to mix,” Mahlangu says.

“As I grew up in Hammanskraal and later Soshanguve, I remixed the term to ‘rura rura’ to add the influence of Spitori.

“People liked it so much, to a point where if I don’t mention it in a video, I would receive comments saying the meal is incomplete, with followers asking, ‘Where is the rura rura in the dish.’”

Mahlangu describes his dishes as elevated home-style cuisine.

“I don’t have specifically one cuisine. I cook from traditional African food to Greek or Italian food. One thing about South Africans is that we love to explore when it comes to food,” he says.

“But I can tell you that when it comes to my cooking, I love taking your everyday South African meals, flipping them and making a cuisine out of them.”

Spicy Shrimp linguini (supp)

In December, Mahlangu won the Food Creator of the Year award at the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards, an achievement he attributes to his beliefs and the support from his online community. Mahlangu was also a winner at the Emerging Africa Award.

“The funniest thing is that I joined TikTok because of my niece, and it’s now my biggest platform. My niece was the one who told me to go into TikTok because she saw that I could cook during Covid. The moment I started doing it, brands would come in. I didn’t even know what brand alignment meant then,” says Mahlangu.

“Winning it [the award] wasn’t something that I anticipated. I was glad to simply be nominated, and for me to scoop it solidified in me that I was doing a good job and that my community has my back. Consistency does pay.”

Mahlangu’s culinary journey began after developing severe allergies to certain spices, which resulted in him preparing his food predominantly with herbs, and this catapulted his culinary trajectory.

Sautéed vegetable stir-fry (supp)

“Cooking wasn’t something that I was keen on doing; however, I was in grade two when I experienced a severe allergic reaction to spices. My mother, a domestic worker at the time, would receive cookbooks on how to substitute spices with herbs. From that time onwards, it sparked something,” he says.

“Growing up I wasn’t allowed to cook. Then I did my technical training at the Makhado Air Force Base, and I began cooking for myself when I stayed off the base in Soshanguve. I love good, quality food, and cooking for myself, I had to learn how to balance flavours.”

Mahlangu is a defence force technician by day and a digital culinary wizard by night.

Malum Foodie’s quick pan-fried lamb chops

Malum Foodie's quick pan fried lamn chops (supp)

Ingredients

1 kg lamb chops

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic flakes

1 tsp dry thyme

1 tsp dry oregano

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp salt

tsp salt 1 tbsp tallow

1 tbsp butter

2-3 fresh garlic cloves, minced

a few sprigs of fresh thyme

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1 tsp hot sauce (adjust to taste)

1 tsp tallow or cooking oil

Method

Coat the chops evenly with pepper, garlic flakes, dry thyme, oregano, paprika, and salt.

Marinate for 30 min or overnight in the fridge for maximum flavour.

Heat beef tallow or cooking oil in a hot pan over medium-high heat.

Fry the lamb chops for 5 minutes per side.

Turn the chops onto their fatty side and fry for a further 1 to 2 minutes on the fatty edges until golden and crispy.

Remove the lamb chops from the pan.

Lower the heat on the pan.

Add butter, minced garlic, and fresh thyme; sauté 1 min until fragrant.

Stir in sweet chilli sauce and hot sauce until combined.

Return chops to pan, coat well, and heat through for 1 to 2 minutes.

Serve hot with pap and chakalaka.