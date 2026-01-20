Food Chef Khanyile brings local flair to Sandton menu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Locally inspired menus and authentic homegrown flavours define culinary experiences in business-centric Sandton.

The city’s modern oasis @Sandton Hotel appeases the tastebuds of local and international diners with a menu cart that boasts premium local produce with deep, flavourful roots.

“The inspiration behind the dishes on our menu is the diners we serve,” says Freedom Khanyile, 41-year-old executive sous chef.

“The make-up of our diners is a mix between local and international diners, so our menu is collaboration with our diners, and whenever we plan a menu we try to accommodate everyone. They give us ideas for the kind of traditional SA dishes they enjoy, and we put a modern twist on them.

“Ostrich is a popular dish on our menu, followed by our signature grilled venison loin, beef fillet, boerewors and lamb cutlet served with pap tart, chakalaka and a Sheba sauce.”

Khanyile grew up in Port Shepstone, northern KwaZulu-Natal, and relocated to Meadowlands, Soweto, to stay with his father at age 12.

“We didn’t have money for me to further my studies, so I had to find my own way and make a living. I had an uncle who is a chef. He approached me and asked me if I wanted to cook to get pocket money. This is where my passion for cooking began,” Khanyile says.

“I worked at Liza’s Quality Food Restaurant making pizza and bread on a part-time basis. In 2003 my uncle moved to Intercontinental OR Tambo and mentioned my love for food to his executive chef and my interest in learning about cooking. I started as a volunteer until I was offered the position of commis chef.”

Khanyile never looked back and obtained a qualification in culinary arts while working up the ranks of professional kitchens across Johannesburg.

“The first dish I made was a homemade pasta linguine with grilled chicken and mushroom cream sauce. I remember I made the pasta from scratch, not having full knowledge about how to make pasta. I asked my uncle to come and taste it and he was very happy,” Khanyile says.

Grilled ostrich and roasted butternut accompanied by buttered mushrooms, roasted garlic and onion puree and finished with a green pepper corn jus.

Ingredients

For the loin of ostrich:

200g loin of ostrich

2 cloves fresh garlic

10g rosemary fresh herbs,

10g thyme fresh herbs,

1 tsp coarse black pepper

1 tsp fine salt,

30ml cooking oil.

For the roasted butternut:

20g butternut, cubed

30g butter mushrooms

30g brown mushrooms

1 tbsp brown sugar

5g cinnamon powder

1 tsp parsley, finely chopped

100g margarine butter

2 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped.

For the garlic and onion puree:

2 medium-sized white onions

6 cloves fresh garlic

100ml fresh cream

30ml olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste.

For the green pepper corn jus:

100g green pepper corn

Knorr jus powder

20g carrots

20g leak

20g white onion

20g garlic,

10g thyme and rosemary herbs,

1 tsp tomato paste.

20g cooking oil

1kg water.

Method