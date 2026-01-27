RECIPE | Milk tart chocolate cake that salutes nostalgic local flavours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shake up the chocolate indulgence factor with a nod to a classic Mzansi flavour swirl.

“The milk tart chocolate cake was inspired by pure South African nostalgia,” said Wayne Blake, group food & beverage manager of ANEW Hotels & Resorts.

“We paired the chocolate cake base with the familiar, comforting custard and the taste of cinnamon, which adds the unmistakable milk tart note.”

Milk tart chocolate cake

Ingredients

For the classic chocolate recipe:

250g plain flour

125 sunflower oil

250ml milk

10ml vanilla essence

2 large eggs

250g sugar

65g cocoa powder

8g baking powder

5ml bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp espresso powder

pinch of salt

For the milk tart filling:

500ml milk

1 egg

75ml sugar

30ml flour

30ml corn flour

15ml butter

5ml vanilla essence

pinch of ground cinnamon

For icing:

150g white chocolate

20g-25g Oreo or Tennis biscuits, crushed

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C and grease a 23cm round cake tin.

In a large bowl sift together plain flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, the espresso powder and a pinch of salt.

In another bowl whisk the sunflower oil, milk, vanilla essence and eggs until smooth. Slowly add 125ml boiling water, whisking gently to form a smooth batter.

Pour into the tin and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool completely.

To prepare the milk tart filling whisk the milk, egg, sugar, flour, corn flour, butter, vanilla and a pinch of ground cinnamon.

Heat gently on the stove, stirring until the mixture thickens into a smooth custard.

Allow to cool slightly, then spread half over the first cake layer and place the second layer on top.

For the icing, melt the white chocolate and spread it over the top. Finish with crushed Oreos or Tennis biscuits for a nostalgic touch.

Tip for two layers: Double the recipe and divide the batter evenly between two 23cm tins. Bake the layers separately and once cooled, sandwich with icing or a filling of your choice. Finish simply with chocolate icing or add raspberries, pistachios, luxury chocolates or biscuits. For a gluten-free option, replace the flour with gluten-free flour.