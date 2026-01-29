Salif Keita to headline international jazz festival’s African debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Legendary Malian musician Salif Keita will headline the first-ever African edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek from March 27 to 29.

The three-day jazz and lifestyle experience will also stage performances by musical acts Mandisi Dyantyis, Madala Kunene, Moss Mogale, Vusi Mahlasela, Sibusile Xaba, Kesivan Naidoo, Billy Monama and Kwanti Leeh!.

“This first announcement reflects the spirit of Montreux at its best – where 60 years of legacy meets Africa’s artistic flair on the continent for the first time, and where African voices are central to the global musical conversation,” said Mark Goedvolk, founder of Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.

Set against the spectacular Franschhoek Valley, the high-octane curated jazz experience will tantalise guests’ palates through exquisite local food and wine – the perfect accompaniment to the foot-tapping and spirited melodies of jazz culture.

The Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek is part of the organisation by the Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, a celebration of the spirit of Montreux with African flair.