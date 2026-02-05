‘One Long Table’ fosters connection through food

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Supper clubs are having their moment — and they’re here to stay

This is according to Dineplan’s 2026 food trend report, which predicts an uptick in popularity for these intimate dining experiences.

Blending live performances, vibrant dining parties and thoughtfully curated menus, supper clubs strike a balance between entertainment, connection and exceptional food — creating delicious memories.

“Supper clubs are intimate dining experiences that cater to guests who crave real connections,” says Mmakeng Pheko, founder and host of One Long Table − a curated, intimate dining experience.

“They are the intentional spaces where the sense of belonging and home are emphasised, especially as we are in a time when everything moves fast and is digitalised. It is a way of reconnecting with something nostalgic.”

The 28-year-old from Jericho, North West, borrows inspiration from his upbringing on how to create a home-away-from-home atmosphere.

“I grew up around shared meals, family gatherings and community where food wasn’t simply about eating but evoked a sense of belonging, storytelling and togetherness. That moment shaped my desire to recreate that sense of home through intentional experiences,” he says.

Pheko moved to Gauteng in 2016 to pursue his studies and career in branding and marketing that refined his hosting skillset.

Hosted in scenic, hidden city retreats, One Long Table weaves a sense of community and belonging through nostalgic, locally inspired dishes and thoughtfully curated pauses. It’s here where guests are invited to slow down and reconnect.

“One Long Table was inspired by the act of gathering. Elevated nostalgic dining, local flavours and comforting textures that feel rooted and meaningful rather than trendy for the sake of it,” says Pheko.

Mpumelelo Dhlamini, fashion designer and founder of the social media food page Umpheko, says his personal connection to food led him to pursue a communal dining experience through collaborations with other brands.

“Food is the best connector of people and memories,” says Dhlamini.

“There is something deeply meaningful about sharing a meal together. Biblically, moments of breaking bread often mark the beginning of something, and this could also be meaningful connections.

“My inspiration for starting a supper club comes from my desire to curate moments that feel nostalgic, modern and joyful. Cooking for people has never been about praise but has become my love language and how I show care.”

Dhlamini’s latest dining experience, titled Love and Harvest Feast, is a celebration of love and invites singles, couples, families and friends to a shared space of reset and refresh.

The experience also features live instrumental music and interaction with fellow guests.

“The menu reflects the tenderness of love with reimagined local, hearty and sentimental dishes rooted in our culture. The food is comforting and familiar without being predictable,” Dhlamini says.

The superpower of supper clubs lies deeper than simply exceptional dining; it’s an overall sensory experience that tantalises and nourishes every sense. Something Pheko continuously strives for with One Long Table.

“Beyond the food, other essentials to the experience also need to elevate the experience — the storytelling, table design, music, intention, and the venue location — every detail should invite guests to slow down and to connect and to feel a sense of belonging,” he says.

For aspiring supper club beginners, Pheko shares his guidelines on managing and running a successful supper club.

“The most realistic first step is to start small and to move with intention. Begin with friends or a small group of people to learn the flow of a dinner party, your hosting rhythm and what works for you before scaling,” Pheko says.

“Good communication creates a welcoming and inviting atmosphere and ensures guests feel seen and catered for, setting the tone. This is from RSVPs to guests’ dietary needs.

“Balance your entertainment with the intimacy you want to create by letting entertainment enhance the mood. Music and live performances should support conversations and emotions and not distract from them.”

Lastly, Pheko advises planning your menu around a story or theme and not overcomplicating things. “Don’t focus on perfection, and remember good food, good timing and genuine warmth go a long way,” he says.

