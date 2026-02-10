Siv Ngesi brings his magic to tasty, new burger adventure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siv Ngesi wants you to sink your teeth into “the best burger in Mzansi”.

The 41-year-old actor, comedian and TV presenter is swapping punchlines for patties and bringing his signature magic to the culinary scene as the franchise partner of the Zuney Wagyu Burger Bar.

The vibey artisanal burger joint, hailed for its bold flavour of Wagyu beef patties, elevates what would be an ordinary meal to a melt-in-your-mouth street-food gourmet experience.

“It’s been two and a half months since opening the restaurant and what will surprise people is that I’ve never been a waiter or worked in hospitality,” says Ngesi.

“I’ve fallen in love with hospitality and being able to share the new venture, from carrying dirty dishes to learning every aspect of the restaurant business.”

The ambitious, proudly South African brand has set its sights on taking over the street-food market and becoming known as one of the best burger brands in the world.

“The Zuney burger embodies my personality,” says Ngesi cheekily.

“It is bold, an acquired taste and flavourful. Some love it, some hate it, but those who love it are obsessed with it. I’m known as a powerful storyteller through comedy and that’s what I want to add as much as possible to the Zuney world.”

Actor Siv Ngesi during the official launch party of Zuney Rosebank (MASI LOSI)

Located at Nine Yards, the curated urban lifestyle precinct at the intersection of Jan Smuts Avenue and Chester Road in artsy Rosebank, Johannesburg, the burger bar opened its doors in what Ngesi thought would be a quiet December. Instead, the establishment was met with queuing diners from as far as Centurion and Pretoria.

“We opened in December, expecting to train our staff, get on our feet and learn the Johannesburg market. It has been full every day since we opened, and it has not declined,” Ngesi says.

Plans are underway to open a second restaurant in Pretoria.

“When we opened in Johannesburg, we thought we would have to start from scratch, but I’m glad we let it grow authentically,” Ngesi says.

“It’s been incredible to see and receive so much love so early on. We have been so busy, and the feedback has been mind-blowing.”

Sowetan received a taste of the Ngesi and Zuney magic in real time at the official launch of the burger bar last week.

Attendees at the launch included industry friends Lorcia Cooper-Kumalo, Ashley Taylor, Jo-Anne Reyneke, DJ Fresh, Thapelo Mokoena, Lesego Mokoena, Unathi Nkayi, Tumi Morake, Rosemary Zimu, Jason Goliath, Donavan Goliath, Luyanda Zwane, Tshiamo Modisane and more.

Actors Renata Stuurman, Rosemary Zimu and Gail Mabalana during the official launch party of Zuney Rosebank (MASI LOSI)

Official launch party of Zuney Rosebank (MASI LOSI)

The burger menu features four succulent options, including a vegan burger and side orders of hand-cut sweet potato fries or potato fries made extra crispy with Wagyu tallow cow fat.

“What I love about Zuney is that the burger is the star and our blueprint is celebrating making consistently great burgers, incredible customer service and creating the space for people to enjoy the vibe,” he says.

“I’ve been involved with Zuney Wagyu for many years and they make the most incredible steaks in the world. When Devin Hunt Wells and Henning Klopper Hennie, my incredible partners, approached me with the opportunity to work with them, I couldn’t say no. I am part of the family now,” he says

Ngesi believes the timing of the Zuney partnership came at an opportune time in his career.

“I’ve always believed that timing is everything, and I believe the timing to launch was perfect. I’m 41, and I’m looking at investing in my future and something that I know works,” he says.

“I’ve built a multifaceted career, and the thing with me is that if I don’t grow, I’m dying. I love challenging myself — starting something and helping it grow to the next stage. I would love to take Zuney to the next level and one day look back and tell my kids that I was there at the beginning of this incredible brand.

“2026 is shaping up to be an incredible year. I have US-based film projects coming out, Showmax Spinners season 2 and other film projects. Oh, and I’m going back to comedy with a one-man show.”

Media personality Siv Ngesi and actor Luyanda Zwane at the launch of Zuney Burger Bar in Rosebank (supp)

Actor Thapelo Mokoena during the official launch party of Zuney Rosebank (MASI LOSI)

Actor Siv Ngesi during the official launch party of Zuney Rosebank (MASI LOSI)

Dr Fresh and Siv Ngesi at the launch of Zuney Burger Bar in Rosebank, Johannesburg (supp)

Actor Jo-Anne Reyneke and Siv Ngesi at the launch of Zuney Wagyu Burger Bar in Rosebank, Johannesburg (supp)

Guests enjoy gourmet burgers at the launch of Zuney Wagyu Burger Bar in Rosebank, Johannesburg (supp)