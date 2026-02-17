Durban’s culinary scene comes to life with bold wine pairings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Prudence Ntombela is serving up bold culinary flair with a deep passion for Durban cuisine.

The chef de partie at the Sibiya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom resort has worked there for 15 years and stepped into the role in 2022. The resort is known for its curated food and wine pairings that enhance the heat and richness of the coastal city.

One of Ntombela’s first jobs was working in the kitchen of British Airways’s Slow Lounge at King Shaka International Airport.

It came as no surprise that the 39-year-old took particular interest in the art of food and wine pairing.

“My mentor chef, Zak Ndlozi, taught me everything I know about wines and food pairing. I would use the internet to search for interesting dishes or watch the reality cooking show Come Dine With Me, and I would want to try and do it,” Ntombela says.

Ntombela was placed second in the Sun International inter-hotel competition under the food and wine pairing category with her signature masala slinger fish with creamy Lancewood arancini, romesco sauce and pico de gallo, served with a David Nieuwoudt Ghost Corner Pinot Noir 2023.

“Food and wine pairing was something interesting, and I had the desire to try it out. This is what inspired my dish for the competition,” she says.

Amazing scenery at Sibiya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom resort (JULIETTE BISSET)

Food was at the centre of Ntombela’s upbringing, and she showed an interest in a culinary career from a young age, a passion ignited by her mother.

“I grew up in Marianhill, Pinetown, and when I was young, I enjoyed cooking. My mother was a nurse and the best cook, so I learnt my cooking skills from her. I am the only chef at home and took an interest in cooking at home for my siblings,” she says.

“I began cooking our family meals at the age of 10 and attempted to cook like her. The taste of the dish didn’t match up to hers, even though it was the same ingredients, mainly because I was still learning how to cook.”

For Ntombela, coming home from school to the smell of baked bread was always a highlight of her day.

“My mother would let us take a piece and smother it with butter, which melted onto the warm, fresh bread,” she says.

“My favourite dish prepared by my mother growing up was idombolo with spicy lamb curry. I simply loved the passion she had for how she cooked and prepared meals for us. I continued to learn from her how to prepare an assortment of family dishes."

Here is one of Ntombela’s favourite recipes:

Lamb curry with steamed rice

Lamb curry with steamed rice (supp)

Ingredients

For lamb curry:

1.2 kg lamb (shoulder or leg), cut into medium cubes

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 large, finely chopped onions

2 tbsp finely chopped garlic

2 tbsp finely chopped ginger

2 tbsp masala curry spice

A handful of fresh chopped curry leaves

A handful of freshly chopped mint

A handful of freshly chopped coriander

½ tsp egg-yellow powder

1–2 fresh green chillies, slit (optional)

2 medium potatoes, peeled & quartered (optional)

Salt to taste

2 cups hot water

Fresh coriander, chopped (for garnish)

For steamed rice:

2 cups basmati or long-grain rice

4 cups water

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp oil or butter (optional)

Method

Place the lamb cubes into a bowl and rinse under cold water for 5 minutes, then set aside

In a large pot, add oil and onions and cook on medium heat until deep golden brown; this is key for flavour.

Stir in garlic, ginger and chillies and let the mixture cook for a minute until fragrant.

Add curry leaves, mint, coriander, masala powder and chilli. Fry the spice mixture for 30–60 seconds. Make sure it doesn’t burn.

To the curry base, add the lamb, salt and hot water.

Cover and simmer on low heat for 1½ to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Coat the potatoes in egg-yellow powder and add them to the saucepan in the last 30 minutes of cooking.

To finish the lamb curry, season with salt to taste, garnish with fresh coriander, and let rest 10 minutes before serving.

To prepare the steamed rice, rinse the rice until the water runs clear

In a deep saucepan, bring water, salt, and oil to a boil.

Once boiling, add rice and stir once.

Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 12–15 minutes.

Rest for 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Serving Suggestions

Serve with sambals (finely diced tomato, onion, carrot and chilli) and roti, naan, or steamed bread

Chef’s pro tip: A squeeze of lemon just before serving lifts the curry beautifully