Young chef shines in Joburg’s fine dining scene

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkateko Maoke is leaving his mark on Joburg’s fine dining scene.

The 27-year-old demi-chef de partie at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg, was handpicked by executive chef Rudi Liebenberg to co-create an inimitable menu for an exclusive, year-long seasonal dining series in partnership with Babylonstoren, one of the Cape’s most celebrated farms.

The farm is renowned for its extraordinary locally grown produce.

“Everything just tastes so good,” says Maoke. “It’s refined and proper. It’s one thing if food looks good on the plate, but it needs to have an impact on you emotionally – that’s how much I love food."

It was after his promotion that Maoke began to work closely with Liebenberg and landed the opportunity to work on the project.

“I was promoted in November last year, and before then I was in the commis chef position as I was still starting out,” he says.

“I was always curious about a lot of things and I knew he was a genius. So, I wouldn’t hesitate and would always ask him questions and come up with some ideas. Then he started recruiting me a little bit. You know, he started pulling me closer to him.

“After a successful simple wine dinner, when the Babylonstroen experience came, he didn’t even think twice, he just came to me and asked me to go home to research and come up with ideas for us to discuss - and trust me, that’s what I did. I always love a challenge,” says Maoke.

The autumn edition of the seasonal year-long dinner series is centred on the humble but mighty olive. Now, silverware is polished and glassware sparkling, the wheels are already in motion for what promises to be an equally stunning, tangy-sweet citrus-themed dinner in June.

“This dinner is just creating a connection between, of course, the Babylonstren farm and the table, and it celebrates the local produce, serenity and storytelling through food,” says Maoke

“I learnt so much during this time; Chef Rudi taught me that luxury is restraint and to keep things simple. When you have a positive story and have fabulous ingredients, you don’t need to do much to them. Letting the ingredients speak on its own on the plate,” he says.

Maoke says food has always taken centre-stage for his most special memories growing up. His fondest food memory is the visual of his parents cooking cow trotters in the family kitchen together.

“This was the first and last time I saw them doing that together, as my father later passed away. It was only in high school when it hit me that they were together in the kitchen because of the food. I then realised the power of food can connect people together,” Maoke says.

Maoke completed his studies at the School of Tourism and Hospitality at the University of Johannesburg with a diploma in food and beverage operations.

Mushroom & Babylonstoren Pecan Nuts Pâté

Exquisitely prepared and plated over three days, the scrumptious, beautiful autumn plant-based dish recipe is the collaboration between Liebenberg and Maoke.

Ingredients

To make the mushroom pâté:

1,2 kg whole button mushrooms

180g dried button mushrooms

50g dried porcini mushrooms

350ml mushroom broth

100g vegan butter

120g baby Onion

12g garlic

30ml neutral oil

2 bay leaves

25g tomato paste

30g miso

4 thyme sprigs

80ml port

110ml brandy

190g pecans

80ml extra virgin olive oil

5g fine sea salt

2g black pepper

5g agar agar

1g Xanthan gum

Zest of one orange & lemon

To make a quince and gel:

1l water

500g quince (quartered)

150g sugar

zest of 1 orange

1 bay leaf

8 black peppercorns

Reduced poaching liquid

3 gelatin sheets

Method