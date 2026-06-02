Mthiyane’s Sunday table is a family affair

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Welcome to chef Lucia Mthiyane’s Sunday table.

Here scrumptious home-cooked-style dishes are elevated, and second helpings are welcome and encouraged.

The actor and celebrity chef debuted The Sunday Lunch Circle, a beautifully curated luxury harvest table served family-style dining event, with an intimate crop of industry friends and culture-makers at the Warona Farm in Lanseria, in the north west of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Reimagining SA’s most cherished traditions, the humble Sunday kos, Mthiyane invited guests and diners to break bread, exchange ideas, tuck into good conversation and savour the simple pleasure of being together.

“I come from a family that loves celebrating and home-cooked meals,” said Mthiyane.

“Those who know me know that I love food, whether we are celebrating or in mourning. When I was approached with this idea, I thought I was on board. So, I’m very happy and emotional to see it come to fruition and all the guests who have come to join us.”

The noteworthy 50-plus guests in attendance included Nakedi Ribane, Penny Lebyane, Doctor Khumalo, Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake, Sonia Booth, Craig Jacobs, Motshabi Tyelele, Sophie Ndaba, Nomoya Dube-Morake, Tumi Buys, Tumi Morule, Thuli Mthiyane, Lerato Mvelase, Stella Moeketsi, Masa Kekana and more.

Hosted in the serene surroundings of Warona Farm, just a short drive from Lanseria Airport, guests descended on a charming ivory-hued farmhouse lovingly restored into an elegant gathering space – a refuge from the bright winter afternoon.

Inside, a long harvest table dressed in fragrant eucalyptus branches and freshly cut roses grown on the property stretched across the room.

The welcome drinks offered a refreshing start to the festivities, with chilled sparkling cocktails and a homemade ginger cordial, courtesy of Booth, accompanied by a selection of finger-licking nibbles, rustic artisanal breads and a crafted butter board.

“The meal every day is the centre of the home, so we are creating a home here, a family, a circle with people who love similar things,” said Mthiyane.

Later, the hostess became the entertainer as she changed into a fresh chef’s coat and treated the room to a melodious rendition of Miriam Makheba’s Lakutshon ‘Ilanga. Amused smiles filled the space.

Veteran actor and businesswoman Ndaba, who collaborated with Mthiyane on the dining series, echoed the sentiments of the afternoon.

“Seated here, we are all well travelled and we know that charity begins at home. We wanted to give this space an ambience of ekhaya [home] and relaxation because we all have families and Sundays are so special as we spend time with our families, kids and people we love” she said.

On the menu were potato and leek and wild mushroom velouté finished with truffle oil, served with an array of artisanal breads.

Served for mains was a selection of cardamon-glazed vegetables and starches, including grilled maize flowers and carrots. For proteins there was chickpea and spinach curry, succulent lamb chops, beef bourguignon and the sold-out ‘Marry-me’ chicken.

“I’ve been cooking with chef Lucia for quite some time, and she invited me to collaborate with her on Sundays that honour our seven colours lunches,” said chef Tash Mautla, who is best known for her TV guest chef appearances on Afternoon Expresso.

“The lunch is a spread and because of this beautiful setting, a harvest-type table would work. The menu honours many of our local regions and cultures,” Mautla said.

“It’s not just sitting around the table; it is the coming together of community and creating something that will stick in people’s minds and create a little nostalgia.”