WATCH | How to make the perfect scones - Nompumelelo Nkosi shares her tips

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Served with jam and whipped cream for a sweet treat, or with cheese and herbs as a savoury option, scones offer endless flavour possibilities that appeal to every appetite and budget. File photo:

Dikuku, also known as scones, continue to hold a special place in South African homes. From funeral gatherings and family celebrations to the early morning taxi window breakfast runs, the humble scone remains an all-occasion staple that no get-together feels complete without.

Welcoming guests into the home or enjoyed with a hot cup of tea or coffee at the office desk, the beloved bakes are deeply rooted in everyday kasi life while also becoming a symbol of rising township entrepreneurship.

Served with jam and whipped cream for a sweet treat, or with cheese and herbs as a savoury option, scones offer endless flavour possibilities that appeal to every appetite and budget.

“I love scones for their texture and taste. Their crumbly and fluffy texture is unique and always stands out for me. They melt in your mouth with tea and they crumble when having them with juice,” says Nompumelelo Nkosi, food content creator and chef.

“Scones are perfect for all occasions because of their adaptability. You can have them for breakfast and high tea. They can also be served with sweet and savoury offerings. I think we got that inspiration right from amagwinya [fat cakes].”

Nkosi, 32, who hails from Umlazi, south of Durban, reflects on why scones continue to hold a special place in South African homes through one of her earliest food memories.

“The memory of scones that sticks out for me is the meal you receive after a funeral. The plate of food is served with a scone on the side. Even though the scone may look out of place next to all the curries and salads, it plays a huge role as a dessert after having a meal,” she says.

“Also on my days working in Johannesburg and buying scones from the window in a taxi because you’re going to have them at work with tea. The best way to start your day is with a scone.”

Nkosi shares her foolproof tips for baking the perfect fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth scones every time, from handling the dough gently to mastering the light, crumbly texture that makes this beloved bake a household favourite.

“For the best bake, use your hands to mix the ingredients and use butter that is cold or room temperature. Spread out the dough using your hands. Using a cutter, gently shape, line on the tray, and allow the scones to rest before baking, preferably in the fridge,” she says.

“Take care not to over-mix your dough and avoid using a rolling pin when you place it on the floured work surface, as your dough will lose its airiness when it bakes. Last, don’t knead your dough. Use your fingertips to mix to avoid activating the gluten.

“When done baking, allow your scones to rest before packing them in an airtight container.”

Lemon scones

Ingredients

8 cups cake-wheat flour

12 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 cups sugar

500g baking margarine/butter

2 cups lemon-flavoured yogurt

1 tsp grated lemon rinds

1 tsp lemon essence

4 large eggs, beaten

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

In a large bowl, sift and combine all the dry ingredients — the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and bicarbonate of soda.

Rub in the butter using your fingertips until the mixture resembles the texture of coarse crumbs. Do not let the butter become warm, or you will end up with hard, flat scones.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, lemon rinds, essence and eggs and add 3/4 of the mixture to the dry ingredients.

Mix to form a soft dough. If more liquid is needed, add the remaining egg mixture.

Place on a lightly floured work surface and roll into 2cm thickness, and cut with a cookie cutter.

Brush the tops of the scones with the remaining egg mixture and bake for 20 minutes until puffed and golden in colour.

Sowetan