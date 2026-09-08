Between Meetings | Cooking with heart for heritage and home

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Cooking with heart for heritage and home

Chef Thilivhali "Meals with Mash" Mugwena. Picture (Supplied)

Popular food content creator and chef Thilivhali Mash Mugwena has turned a childhood experience into a thriving culinary career — and she now has a cookbook to prove it.

The 30-year-old Venda native, now based in Cape Town, has gone from reluctantly taking over the family kitchen when her mother was hospitalised to becoming a trained chef, recipe developer, entrepreneur and content creator with a growing community of food lovers behind her.

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WATCH | Tumisho Masha spills the beans on his ‘secret’ singing talent

TV heartthrob Tumisho Masha unmasked as The Leopard on The Masked Singer SA. (Supplied)

Tumisho Masha surprised TV viewers with his impressive singing when he was revealed as the celebrity behind The Leopard on The Masked Singer SA.

With a career spanning three decades, the SA Film and Television Award winner is also getting ready to appear in the eight-part series Invisible opposite Kim Engelbrecht, based on Deon Meyer’s bestselling novel Blood Safari. Sowetan catches up with him.

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Suicide grief: how to cope with your loss and guilt feelings

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group has reported an increase in the number of people calling and reporting their struggles and thoughts of suicide. Picture:

Losing a loved one to suicide is devastating.

For many people, the loss is often followed by feelings of guilt.

You ask yourself so many questions, yet you don’t have the answers.

Cassey Chambers, operations director at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, says families spend years asking themselves if there was anything they could have done to help their loved one who died by suicide.

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