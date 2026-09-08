Cooking with heart for heritage and home

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Popular food content creator and chef Thilivhali Mash Mugwena has turned a childhood experience into a thriving culinary career — and she now has a cookbook to prove it.

The 30-year-old Venda native, now based in Cape Town, has gone from reluctantly taking over the family kitchen while her mother was hospitalised to becoming a trained chef, recipe developer, entrepreneur and content creator with a growing community of food lovers behind her.

Chef and content creator Thilivhali Mash Mugwena (supp)

“For someone who was not domesticated and spent little time in the kitchen, cooking was challenging, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Mugwena says. “So, when my mom fell ill and was hospitalised, I had to cook for my dad and my brother.

“I found meat in the fridge, threw it in a pot, added water and a lot of spices. Then I hoped for the best, and for some reason it turned out well. I enjoyed that meal so much. Before I knew it, I was looking forward to creating the next meal — that’s when I fell in love with food because I was the one making it.”

Guests donned in traditional attire in attendance at the Heritage Feast (Bakam's Studio)

From hearty stews to everyday staples, Mugwena shares recipes with her 300,000 followers on her Instagram page while celebrating her Venda heritage and exploring the many food traditions that feel and taste distinctly South African.

Her journey has since expanded beyond the screen and into the pages of her newly released cookbook, Heart, Heritage & Home.

“The book is really a reflection of my whole journey,” she says.

“The title’s got three words: heart, which is my love for cooking. Everything I do is from the heart. Heritage is where I come from and our heritage as South Africans. There are a lot of recipes I would like to preserve and use to educate people and future generations about our food, where we come from, and what helped us grow up well.

“Everything in the book will make you remember home, whether it’s going back to your roots, wanting to be a good host, or wanting recipes for the soul.”

Local delicacies and traditional African dishes served at the Heritage Feast (Bakam's Studio)

This month, Mugwena’s community comes together for the third edition of her annual Heritage Feast. Held in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the celebration brings guests dressed in their finest traditional attire to a vibrant table of local cuisine, complemented by fashion, entertainment and cultural storytelling.

“I had first proposed it as a heritage series campaign to a cookware brand, and I asked them if I could cook traditional dishes using their pots. I decided to cook a heritage feast and invite my friends, posted the video online, and people were interested,” she says.

“Last year was a huge success — and that has been a story of the Heritage Feast. It’s a celebration of food, culture, fashion, and hearing beautiful stories that raised us because even though we are from different parts of the country, the one thing we have in common is our food. It’s the food that really brings us together.”

Chef and content creator Thilivhali Mash Mugwena (Bakam's Studio)

Mugwena’s upbringing in Venda deeply shaped her culinary identity, influencing her palate and grounding her cooking in the rich flavours and traditions of the region’s local cuisine.

“I’ve been exposed to other cuisines and other methods of cooking, but I still stick to the ways of cooking that I was taught. The ones that I learned along the way from my grandparents, aunts and all the women that were around me,” she says.

“I’m unapologetic about where I come from, and it’s visible even in how we dress at the Heritage Feast; we bring in more of the Venda culture and incorporate it into the event. A lot of people don’t really know what Venda people wear, so last year, we found a designer who showcased traditional Venda outfits in a fashion show.”

Local delicacies and traditional African dishes served at the Heritage Feast (Bakam's Studio)

Although Mugwena knew she wanted to pursue a career in the culinary world, she reluctantly first followed her parents’ wishes and earned an accounting qualification.

“I attended Nelson Mandela University and did finance, and while I was still studying, I was cooking. I was the friend that would host on Sundays after church and for my friends during the week while we were studying, or if we had afternoon classes,” she says.

Chef and content creator Thilivhali Mash Mugwena (Bakam's Studio)

“I worked in finance for three months, and I knew this was not for me. When you find something that you love and that passion just keeps burning inside of you, it’s so hard to focus on things that you don’t like. I needed to be fulfilled and do what I loved most.

“I had saved up a bit of money from campaigns and catering gigs and registered for culinary school and told my parents that I’ve given them their qualifications; now, I want to get a food qualification.”

Mugwena shares her signature chicken feet recipe.

Chicken Feet Stew

Chicken feet stew (PHINDULO_RIGBY)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

½ green pepper, diced

1 tomato, diced

2 tbsp Seven Colours Grill Seasoning

1 tbsp crushed chillies

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

12 chicken feet, cleaned

500 ml water

1 chicken stock cube

Method: