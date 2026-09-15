Lady Day serving dishes of tradition and heritage

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Langelihle “Lady Day” Mthembu is redefining what it means to dine with purpose by turning every gathering into a celebration of SA’s indigenous and inherited culinary heritage.

Through curated food experiences, she brings together flavours, stories and traditions that speak to community, identity and carry a distinct cultural symbolism.

Food researcher and curator Langelihle Mthembu, also known as Lady Day (supp)

The 36-year-old food researcher and curator from Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni draws on her personal experiences to create meaningful culinary experiences that invite people to gather, share and reconnect. Each plate, a bridge between heritage and contemporary dining, reveals the transformative power of the shared table.

“I’m curious about how food became part of our culture, how we use it to nurture and navigate the world within our families. Even when we are displaced, we always bring ourselves back home with food, translating it into a tool for our memory and identity. As a food researcher, my job is to capture all of these stories,” she says.

“This food journey has been a healing one to find myself. I got to a place where I didn’t know exactly what it is that I want to do, but I was driven through food to find myself.”

Guests tuck into a spread curated by Lady Day (supp)

Her latest offering, Lady Day Food: Round Table Lunches Summer Residency, presented in collaboration with Mamakashaka & Friends, brings together flavours and techniques from different cultures with fire, smoke and char serving as the common thread.

Her menu takes its cultural cue from the Kwa Mai Mai platter, a generous spread of grilled and cooked foods associated with the iconic taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD.

“Instead of getting a fancy plate, let me bring cultural identifiers through the way they serve meat Kwa Mai Mai, which is on a box,” Mthembu says.

Celebratory spread with scrumptious dishes curated by Lady Day Food (supp )

On the menu, Mthembu brings Korean-Argentinian flavours to the table, layered with distinctly South African touches. Highlights include caramel-braised beef ribs topped with nam tok herbs, coriander boerewors and Cantonese-style Char Siu chicken, slow-cooked barbecue chicken served with green-onion salsa and orange zest.

Sides include garlic-and-poppy-seed steamed bread, puffed mealie bread, black-eyed pea salsa, potatoes and string peas finished with a pickled ginger-and-chilli vinaigrette. For dessert, guests can look forward to the refreshing Apple Munch.

“When I find events like a roundtable, I always make it a theme to show people what I call South African Creole food − Creole being a mixture of things. I’m always trying to show how diverse we are in the cultures that we have in South Africa,” she says.

Lady Day Food dining experience (supp)

“I show you all the communities that are within the South African landscape − from your Cyrildene, which is mostly Chinese culture, to Kwa Mai Mai, which is mostly Zulu, to Yeoville, where it’s like mostly West African food.

“So I try to mobilise all these different cultures and let them have a voice. You are given a window into these other cultures that exist around us in our backyard.”

Mthembu spent her young years living in different towns and cities. She grew up between Newcastle and Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal, before moving to Johannesburg and settling in Kempton Park, on the East Rand, with her mother. “I was raised between a very rural and sheltered environment and the very big city,” she says.

Guests enjoy Lady Day Food: Round Table Lunches Summer Residency, presented in collaboration with Mamakashaka & Friends (supp)

After graduating from Tshwane University of Technology with a specialisation in production and film, Mthembu moved to Cape Town in 2017, where she joined the cultural magazine, Chimurenga, while exploring other interests a well. After being diagnosed with acute depression, she found strength in reconnecting with her family and discovered that food had restorative powers in its ability to create community, belonging and connection.

“I decided that I’d like to host lunches and dinners and invite people. They come, and they eat on a random Saturday, maybe once a month. I challenged myself to do that, and I made it a regular thing − and that’s how the seed was planted,” she says.

Lady Day’s puffed cornbread

Puffed cornbread (supp)

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 can of cream-style sweetcorn

2 cups of self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup of sugar

Braaied mielie or corn (shredded), optional

Method

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs together until light and fluffy.

Add the can of cream-style sweetcorn and mix well.

Add the self-raising flour, sugar, salt, shredded braaied corn and give the mixture a final mix

Pour mixture into a lined or lightly greased bread or muffin tray

Bake for an hour at 180 degrees till the bread is golden brown

Once done, take the corn bread out of the oven and place on a cooling rack or cool area of the workspace. Wait a while for it to cool down before slicing it to prevent the slices from falling apart

Langelihle Mthembu is a food researcher and curator for Lady Day Food (supp)

Dining experience hosted by Lady Day (supp)