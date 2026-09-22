Culinary creators step beyond comfort zones

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Gather around the family table this Heritage Day and make room for a new kind of cultural exchange – one that begins with an unfamiliar dish and ends with a deeper connection to food, family and tradition.

Food content creators Wendy Sigwadi and Uthika Naidu stepped outside their cultural comfort zones, swapping familiar dishes for malva pudding and inyama yangaphakathi (tripe).

For Naidu, this is a reminder that South African food is more than what is on the plate; it carries generations of stories, traditions and memories shared around the table.

“It’s not just food that we eat, but it’s carrying forward the stories of our ancestors who fought to bring us to where we are; all the opportunities that we are afforded today are carried by that food. These people sat around such tables and ate the food that we are eating today,” says Naidu, 38-year-old homemaker from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

“I love tripe, and we make tripe curry, so this was just a different way to cook it. Coming from a traditional Indian home, when we grew up, we were not exposed to a lot of other cuisines. Cooking this meal was an incredible opportunity for me to learn something beyond my own culture.”

The former hospitality manager, with a specialisation in professional cookery, says food has always been a deeply personal part of her story.

“Food is always been a very big part of my life and I even studied it. Growing up, we had a family catering company, and I was involved in the preparation of food,” says Naidu.

“I was always in the kitchen with my parents for as long as I can remember. So I grew up around food, and the kitchen was always the heart of our home, even today with my own family.”

Sigwadi, 35, from Qonce (formerly King William’s Town), celebrates cross-cultural exchange in the kitchen with her children as they make the classic South African dessert, malva pudding.

“Growing up, I remember food bringing us together, especially when we had family gatherings. One of the things that stayed with me is that food was never just about eating, but that there was always a sense of love, togetherness around it. Even now as a mother, I’m creating those memories with my own children,” Sigwadi says.

The Johannesburg-based IT engineer admits that tackling the hot, sticky pudding was intimidating, despite having eaten it before. But with her little chefs by her side, she found the secret ingredient to making the dish a success.

“At first, I was nervous because I didn’t want to burn anything — I’ve never made malva pudding before, but I have enjoyed it,” Sigwadi says.

“It was interesting, and I knew it was going to be fun for me because even my kids wanted to join in. It made me want to cook outside my comfort zone and to try something that I’m not familiar with. My kids are my special ingredient in all my dishes.”

Naidu shares her must-dos for nailing the most tender, flavour-packed tripe stew.

“The cooking time for tripe is quite long, so you have to make sure that it’s almost fully cooked and very tender before you add anything else. Especially the potatoes, you can’t allow those potatoes to melt completely,” says Naidu.

Inyama Yangaphakathi/ Tripe Stew

Inyama Yangaphakathi by Uthika Naidu (supp)

Ingredients

1kg cleaned tripe

2 large onions, chopped

3 tomatoes, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp cooking oil

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp curry powder

2 beef stock cubes

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt, to taste

2–3 litres water

2 potatoes, peeled and cubed — optional

Fresh coriander/parsley to finish

Method

To clean the tripe, rinse thoroughly under cold water. If it isn’t pre-cleaned, scrub it well and rinse several times. Cut into bite-sized pieces

Pre-boil the meat by placing the tripe into a large pot and covering with water. Add a little salt and one bay leaf

Boil for 1½–2 hours, or until it starts becoming tender

Drain and rinse the tripe

In a heavy pot, heat the cooking oil in a heavy pot. Add onions and cook until golden, followed by garlic and cook for 30 seconds Add the tomatoes and tomato paste and cook until the tomatoes have broken down

Season the tripe by adding the coriander, paprika, black pepper, curry powder, stock cubes and Worcestershire sauce. Mix everything together

Add the partially cooked tripe and add enough water to create a generous gravy

Cover and simmer for another 45–60 minutes

Add the potatoes during the final 25–30 minutes and cook until they’re soft and the gravy has reduced. Taste and adjust salt as it cooks

Simmer uncovered for 10–15 minutes so the gravy becomes thick, glossy and rich

Finish with fresh herbs to garnish.

Sowetan