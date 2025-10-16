A great weekend of ‘bleisure’ in Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Koena Mashale at Syavaya Adventures in Hazyview (quadbiking and painting area): An adrenaline rush pumped by speed and painful little balls filled with paint.

Aside from almost meeting my maker on a narrow winding road, rubbing shoulders with various offbeat characters, and having rubbery eggs for breakfast (just once!), travelling to Mbombela provided just the right amount of “bleisure” (business meets leisure).

The four-hour drive from Centurion in a minibus with about seven other people was marked by cool air and heavy clouds, my perfect travelling weather. If I just had a good book, and R&B tunes in my headphones, it would have been flawless.

But I was seated next to a professional yapper, oversharing about their journalism history and overseas travels. He even made a comment or two about my tardiness in not being ready on time for the pickup, which he didn’t appreciate, considering he had rushed out of the house in a wardrobe he wasn’t proud of.

We laughed it off, though. All water under the bridge.

When I was finally blessed with silence, after we had stopped at the Alzu Petroport on the N4 for food, I could enjoy the lush green landscape and towering mountains.

I mentioned being on the brink of meeting my maker because my control issues found the driver’s skills questionable. Then again, I’m new to this driving business; I’ve only been in the driver’s seat for a year. Still, the driver kept asking the passengers: “Is the trailer still there?”

We laughed awkwardly, but it was unsettling, especially when we weaved through the Highveld’s sharp curves.

It was a huge relief when we arrived at the Southern Sun Mbombela in one piece. My social battery was depleted, and hunger was top of mind. With only an hour to get ready for dinner, I barely had time to fully take in my well-appointed room beyond the calming blue-themed interior and full-length mirror on the door.

The welcome dinner was enjoyable brief. Our host, Mpumalanga Tourism Expo founder Xolani Mthethwa, explained that the expo was an annual event to grow businesses across the province and the country, and attracting delegates from Eswatini, Lesotho and beyond.

Over the next two days, I had interesting conversations with all types of entrepreneurs, and exchanged countless business cards.

Dinnertime was the most eventful, never in the same place and always ending in chaos, but the fun kind.

A standout was travelling to the small township of Kanyamazane, 30 minutes from the hotel. We passed the University of Mpumalanga campus, a scene far removed from Braamfontein’s nightlife — a true student hub on weekends.

Music boomed through the minibus – a clash of house, Afrobeats and techno. It wasn’t my playlist, but I was too distracted by the dangers of the gravel road to complain. The dusty road reminded me of my village in Limpopo. Overgrown weeds lined the sides, and every few minutes, a 60km/h sign appeared. There’s always that one over-the-top house that catches the eye. But I have to give it to the residents of Kanyamazane; they can certainly give Venda homeowners a run for their money.

The Chaf Zar Lifestyle Lounge had a balcony-style setup with a dash of the Konka vibe, just without the masses of people. The parking lot held only a handful of cars, and the music hadn’t started yet. Odd, for a Friday night in a township club.

A colleague eventually asked if it was booked just for us. It wasn’t.

Paintballing and quad biking at Siyavaya Adventures in Hazyview were the highlights of the trip. I returned to the hotel with fewer bruises than my counterparts, and despite my total inexperience outside the Call of Duty video game, I’d do it again!

The ride to Hazyview brought fresh anxiety. I had somehow landed the job of providing the music for the trip. My playlist — a mix of gospel, R&B, house, and Afrobeat — wasn’t built for everyone’s ears. It was torture. I distracted myself by watching the scenery, noticing how much it looked like Magoebaskloof, with the road beautifully lined with pine and banana trees.

Driving back home, I realised I had great memories in the smell of wax and incense, the dusty gravel roads and laughter shared over near-death turns. That’s the thing about travel; you leave with more than business cards.

*Mashale was a guest of the Mpumalanga Tourism Expo

