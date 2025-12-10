WEDDING | How social media fell in love with Crosby Jodwana and Sean Nhlapo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crosby Jodwana and Sean Nhlapo won social media plus Cutest Couple of the Year at the Feather Awards with their love story.

THE MEETING

Crosby: We met in September 2014 in the Vaal, where I’m from. We met at a beach party, the jazz edition, which was on a Sunday. I was working at the party, and Sean came as a guest. All I saw was my type. So, I decided to approach him, although that wasn’t something I usually do. I said to him, “I like your gladiator shoes.” (This was when they were still in fashion.)

Sean: When Crosby complimented my black gladiators, all I said was, “Thank you very much. I can tell you where I got them.” He left to continue working, and the day went by without us speaking. In January 2015, I received an inbox from him on Facebook.

I was surprised that he remembered me. In his message, he asked if I remembered him, and I replied, “Not really, but tell me more.” Then he said, “Gladiators. The Vaal? Does that ring a bell?” I laughed and said, “Well, well, it’s you again,” with a smile on my face. He told me he’d like to get to know me better, and I agreed, even though we were both in relationships at that time.

THE DATING LIFE

Sean: I gave him my BBM [BlackBerry Messenger] pin, and we started talking. We would talk and disappear because of the relationships we were in. In February 2015, we decided to meet up at a restaurant in Pretoria. We chilled and, in those conversations, I fell for him.

Crosby: Sean was my type, and because I was a bit arrogant, I always believed I was going to get what I wanted. Meeting him for the first time, three days before my birthday, was quite amazing. We spent some quality time together, and the day before my birthday, I left to be with my friends. I later asked him to join us in the East Rand, where we were partying. Our dating life was filled with picnics and other outdoor activities. We enjoyed trips to Hartbeespoort and Magaliesburg.

THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT

Crosby: I had plenty of those moments. I love how, even during our therapy sessions, you can tell he is the yin, and I’m the yang, but, for some weird reason, it works. Whenever one of us is down, the other has more strength.

Sean: It definitely started when I spent the first three days with him before his birthday in 2015. He did so many amazing things for me. He would pack me lunch with a little note; you could see he put a lot of thought and love into it. I remember thinking to myself, “This is what I want to wake up to [every day].”

THE PROPOSAL

Crosby: There wasn’t really a proposal. I just told him I was going to marry him, and he thought I was joking. This year made sense. Last year, we attended about 16 to 18 weddings. I said to him, “Do you see how many weddings we’re attending? Our time is coming soon.” We then began having conversations with our families, telling them it was something we both wanted to do.

I looked at the calendar and thought, since we officially met three days before my birthday, why not have the wedding two days before Sean’s birthday in September? In April, I created a WhatsApp group, and that’s how the wedding planning began.

LOBOLA

Sean: What was so special about our wedding was the research we did to understand how, as a gay couple, we could respectfully take part in such a cultural practice and how it should be done. We decided that our families would gift each other instead. The week of our wedding was truly special. On Monday, 22 September, we went to Home Affairs and signed. On the 24th, my family went to his family to clothe them. Then, on the morning of our wedding, his family clothed mine.

Crosby: We made sure to have plenty of consultation sessions with our families for guidance. Even though they leaned on us since it was a first for them, they did a great job ensuring we stayed rooted in our spiritual beliefs and practices.

THE WEDDING

Crosby: After attending so many weddings where speeches went on forever, we knew we didn’t want that for ours. We kept it simple — two representatives from each of our families, two friends, our vows, and then straight into entertainment. Everyone invited by me wore Xhosa regalia, while Sean’s guests wore Zulu attire. We wore the same outfits during the gifting ceremony, but later changed into new looks for the reception. My highlight was definitely the fireworks display; it was so romantic and created such a lasting memory.

Sean: Our photographer, Richard, captured breathtaking photos that ended up trending on social media. Although some people criticised us for wearing traditional clothing at our wedding, those pictures showed just how beautiful and meaningful the day was. There’s still so much people haven’t seen; even the final photos aren’t out yet.

TIPS FOR NEWLYWEDS

Crosby: Have a strong team and communicate your vision clearly. Stand your ground, especially with the suggestions you’ll get from people. Do what you want because it’s your special day. And on the day, don’t carry your phone, just have fun.

