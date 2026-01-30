TRAVEL | Cruise adventure: No iceberg but plenty of thrills

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I finally understand what people mean when they say, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, except in this case, it stays in the Indian Ocean.

I’ve always been someone who shares experiences, so I can’t hold back from sharing my Titanic-like adventure (minus the iceberg, of course) while cruising on MSC Cruises SA.

Everyone should experience a cruise at least once in their lives, as long as the weather cooperates.

The experience was unforgettable, from karaoke afternoons on Deck 5 to taking pictures with the Italian captains on Deck 6 and finally dancing into the early hours on Deck 11.

MSC Opera, La Caravella (Ivan Sarfatti)

I’m not really someone who goes out dancing at night. I used to think late-night grooves and social gatherings were too much for me, but I now realise it was a mix of laziness and the constant annoyance of logistics. If I said that ship came to life in the most unexpected ways, that would be an understatement.

When most people plan vacations, they pack in endless excursions into a long itinerary. Every day becomes about waking up early to tick things off a list, recreating the same rigid routine we try to escape from at work. A cruise forces you to slow down because everything is already on the boat.

If I wasn’t sleeping in past 10am, I was playing mini-golf on the rooftop deck or joining a “guess the song” game on another deck, waiting just long enough to convince myself that enough time had passed to justify grabbing pizza slices, having already indulged in a juicy burger.

MSC Opera, Med Pearl Casino (Ivan Sarfatti)

I mention the Titanic because I was obsessed with it for most of my life, even engaging in the endless debates about Jack and Rose sharing the door (but I won’t go into that). What really amazed me was the ship’s interior architecture—mirrors everywhere, gold metal finishes, luxurious couches, and staircases that made you feel like you should be wearing a ball gown.

Did I mention gala night? Theatre shows every evening felt like Broadway-level performances of all the musicals you could think of. And that’s before even getting to the restaurants, which constantly reminded you that I was not in SA anymore. The menus changed every night, and no matter what I was craving, there was never any pap. I still laugh when I remember counting the cheese ravioli I ordered one night—eight pieces of pasta in a big bowl. Thankfully, I had the privilege of ordering another dish.

MSC Opera, Junior Ocean View (Ivan Sarfatti)

Our destination was meant to be Pomene Island, in Mozambique, but due to bad weather it was cancelled, leaving us drifting at sea for a while. Still, DJ sets kept the ship alive, and you meet people you laugh with and have fun with; some you’ll never see again, and others you might, if you choose.

The best travel essential I can advise you on before going on these cruises is to pack a carry-on steamer, and don’t be tempted to “charge to the room,” or your name might be called over the intercom. Nothing is more embarrassing than being told over a loudspeaker your card declined. And thank God there was no iceberg; I don’t think I’d have shared the door with my Jack from the cruise either.

*Mashale was a guest of MSC Cruises SA