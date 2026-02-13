Nompumelelo Nkosi and Ayanda Chiya on their Valentine’s Day weekend of love

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The honeymoon phase continues for social media sensation Nompumelelo Nkosi and partner Ayanda Chiya, who got married last year. The newlyweds give Sowetan a sneak peek into their Valentine’s Day plans for this weekend of love.

What are your plans for Valentine’s Day?

Nompumelelo: We are going to the Lover’s Rock Picnic hosted by Coco & J’Something. We will be joined by two other queer couple friends. I look forward to Liquideep’s performance this time with my wife.

What is your partner’s love language?

Ayanda: We both love gifts, and it’s been exciting being able to surprise each other with things we like.

Nompumelelo: Grand gestures all day, every day. She also loves quality time and physical touch. She wants kisses every chance she gets, even though I’m not too affectionate. I love it when our feet touch; that’s how you know I’m in love.

What is your partner’s habit, quirk or soft side that only you get to experience?

Ayanda: She is a softie. The “Ya Sanibona” demeanour is for everyone else, but with me, she’s calm and loves her clean space. Thou shalt not mess with that.

Nompumelelo: Ayanda is hilarious. I have never come across someone who matches my craziness [in the same way]. The public sees her as shy and reserved, but she’s a vibe.

What has life been like post-umembeso?

Ayanda: Learning from each other and sorting out our differences. Also, realising that it’s our love that is keeping us together and why we are together. As childish as we are, some situations force us to be more mature. Overall, I love every encounter I have with my partner.

Nompumelelo: We are enjoying every moment. Conversations are more serious now, as we are talking about marriage counselling, buying a home and having more kids. But when I realise that I’m in this with my best friend, I know we will have an amazing life.

What do you believe is the secret ingredient in your love?

Nompumelelo: God. When you place God at the centre of your love, you will care for, love, respect and nurture one another. When you acknowledge that people belong to God, you take better care of them.