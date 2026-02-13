The City Makoti plans intimate Valentine’s Day with husband Sihle Dambuza

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City Makoti, real name Anika Dambuza, has gone from being a viral social media sensation to heating up the small screen in the reality TV show The Real City Makoti. Sowetan caught up with the mother of one to find out about her romantic Valentine’s Day plans with her husband, Siphesihle, this weekend.

How are you and Siphesihle spending Valentine’s Day?

Sihle and I love food. We will most likely go out and enjoy a nice lunch and just reflect on our marriage. We’re always checking in with each other. It’s a time for us to unwind a bit and appreciate each other. I’m not a grand gesture girl; I’m definitely more intimate.

What’s yours and Siphesihle’s love language?

I love giving gifts so much that I’m better at giving gifts than receiving them. Sihle loves quality time. He will make sure that we slow down and take a moment. He also likes to write me handwritten notes, which I love. We like to make sure that we see and acknowledge each other.

Has your love language changed since becoming a mother?

In a way it did. My affection used to be reserved for Sihle but is now also shared with Zakkie. My two worlds have come together — we are both intentional about how we express love to our son but also about giving each other love, attention and affection.

What’s the one thing you admire about your husband, Siphesihle, and what does he adore about you?

I admire how open-minded, resilient and adaptive he is. No matter how difficult a situation is, he will always be calm and optimistic. He has changed my life in so many ways with his mindset. He admires that I’m goal-oriented, brave and have a mindset to keep learning and embrace unlearning.

How do you balance romance, parenting and filming a reality TV show?

We balance it with Google’s planning tools — it’s funny, but it’s true. We are mostly very organised, so when we see we have free time, we will make the most of it. Evenings are our sacred time, and recently we started going to church. Other than working, we ensure we have quality time.

That’s when my mother will look after Zakkie. Otherwise, we understand the dynamic of our lives. We stay in control as much as possible, but a lot of times we go with the flow, and our flow is very busy, chaotic, and beautiful yet organised.

How does it feel to be cast on a TV reality show?

It’s been very interesting. We always viewed the opportunity as a blessing, so we are grateful for how it has turned out so far. It’s definitely unnatural to see yourself on TV, but it was filled with beautiful moments, and we grew so much throughout the production period. Sihle and I are both much more confident and open to many more things to come.