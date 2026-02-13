Valentine’s Day magic: Prince Grootboom and Rorisang Mohapi’s love story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Inimba actor Prince Grootboom’s engagement to Love and Wine star Rorisang Mohapi has been nothing short of a fairytale love story. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the couple take SMag through their love story that started on the dance floor.

What are your plans for Valentine’s Day?

Rorisang: We will most likely be on set. If I had sneaked in the romance on set, I would send him a gift on set, wherever he is shooting and make sure my name is written on it, “from Rorisang to my hubby”.

How did you two meet?

Rorisang: We met in Gqeberha at White Tiger restaurant that becomes a club at night. We met on the dance floor. It felt as though it was just the two of us in the room, and we danced the entire night. I left the restaurant with my best friend and left him with his friends. We never saw each other again until two years later, when we bumped into each other at an audition.

When did you realise you had fallen in love?

Prince: We both noticed it at the same time because we were spending a lot of time together, and we never separated. If we missed a day, we could feel it. That’s when we realised we were falling in love. When we met again after two years, I said to myself, I am not letting go. We were determined to spend as much time together as we could, and the adventure began on February 14.

Rorisang: When we started hanging out together, that’s when I knew he was my person. We had seen each other over the years, but didn’t make any moves. When we finally got together, I knew that this was my person. I manifested him.

What is something about your partner you experience that the world doesn’t get to see?

Rorisang: He is a goofy and funny individual, whereas the public may see him as this chilled, nonchalant guy, which I love because I am the only one who gets to experience that side of him. He is calm, socially awkward, and that’s what attracts me to him.

What are your love languages?

Rorisang: I love quality time and grand romantic gestures, and physical touch. Let’s hold hands, let’s kiss, that’s me.

Actors Prince Grootboom and Rorisang Mohapi (supp)

Who is the most dramatic?

Prince: She is the dramatic one, but I’m learning that to keep the other person happy, you need to apologise, whether you were right or wrong. Happy wife, happy life, right?

Rorisang: I am. He is always trying to reason and put out the flames. He is the calm one.

What was the proposal plan?

Prince: We planned a Cape Town trip and there’s a wine farm we know. I called them to book the place but it was full. We then found another wine farm,, and we drove there. The whole time, I was a nervous wreck. We arrived at the restaurant very late and they were about to close. Thank goodness they kept it open for an extra two hours because I told them I wanted to do a proposal. It was a beautiful experience we got to share with family and friends in beautiful surroundings. I’m happy it worked out for her and me.

Rorisang: I definitely ugly cried and did not keep it cute.

Actors Prince Grootboom and Rorisang Mohapi (supp)

