WATCH | J Something and Coco celebrate love with Valentine’s Day festival

The month of love — and Valentine’s Day itself — was marked not just by roses and candlelit dinners, but also by a full-blown festival for lovers, all thanks to celebrity power couple J Something and his wife, Coco.

J and Coco at the Lover's Rock Festival. (Supplied)

The pair hosted their third annual Lover’s Rock Festival, turning romance into an immersive celebration of love in all its forms. From kissing booths and curated photo stations to live performances and interactive experiences, the event blended music, connection and community. They share how the festival reflects their journey and give us a glimpse into the love story that started it all.

WATCH | Celebrity power couple J Something and his wife Coco marked the month of love with a full-blown festival for lovers. They tell us the three things they love about each other.



Sowetan: What is the Lover’s Rock Festival all about?

J and Coco: The festival is about a moment in time where love is showcased and celebrated freely by those who believe in it. We created this because we felt there’s a pessimism towards relationships and love and we are madly in love and every time we share our love online, we do it to show that it is possible. So, we wanted to create a physical moment where love is celebrated freely. We’ve also partnered with multiple brands, including Windhoek and Toyota, to bring the experience to life.

Sowetan: Why did you specifically pick Valentine’s Day for this event?

J and Coco: As much as we should be celebrating love every day, days like these make you want to go the extra mile and plan it a little more. So, we could do it in October or whenever, but Valentine’s Day felt very fitting as it’s within the month of love.

Sowetan: How is this event different from other festivals?

J and Coco: That’s a question you can open up to the attendees, but for us, it’s different on so many levels because it’s ours and was built on the desire to impact and celebrate love. This event has sold out twice in a row without us announcing a line-up and that shows that people want to celebrate love, dance together, wear matching outfits and explore.

Lover's Rock festival. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What do you believe is the significance of celebrating days like Valentine’s Day?

J and Coco: Humans have created these days as moments to give special focus to the occasion, and over and above that, we always say that we want to spend every day loving each other madly, but these days are reminders to pay more attention to loved ones.

Sowetan: Having been married for almost 10 years, what would you say is the secret to a long-lasting marriage?

J and Coco: The key for us has been friendship. We are very good friends and we also focus on communication and how we communicate. We’re very gentle with each other, even in frustration and in sadness; it’s always rooted in love.

Sowetan: What are the three things you love most about each other?

J: The worst part is that I’m limited to only three, but from the top of my mind, I love her eyes and her smile and her soul. She’s truly my soulmate and our souls have a very beautiful connection.

Coco: I love how creative J is; that’s part of the reason we’re here today, because he’s a big dreamer. I love how gentle he is with me because I’m very erratic at times and he always meets me where I am. I also love his face because he’s so beautiful.

