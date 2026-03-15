Ndavi Nokeri to tackle faith, finance and fitness with new podcast

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Former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri is stepping into the podcasting world with The Full Circle Podcast with Ndavi Nokeri, a space designed to inspire and empower youth and women.

In an interview with Sowetan, Nokeri said that her new podcast allows her to have deeper, personal conversations that highlight purpose, growth, and how she navigates life in the public eye with three pillars in mind: faith, finance and fitness.

What inspired you to start a podcast?

I have actually been speaking about the podcast for some time now. I first got introduced to the podcasting space in 2022. I myself am a huge podcast listener when I’m travelling. I listen to podcasts and I have found that it’s the easiest way to stay in conversations that are interesting to me and build me.

Sometimes, when you go onto social media, you’re taking in a lot of information, but it’s spread out and doesn’t necessarily make you feel good about yourself. Podcasting is a space where you get to be part of conversations that fuel you; conversations that maybe help you answer questions that you have had. And because it’s relaxed, it doesn’t feel like a lecture; it’s planting seeds in you that shape the way you think.

Ndavi Nokeri. (Supplied)

What is The Full Circle Podcast about?

Shudufhadzo Musida’s podcast is about mental wellness. Mine is The Full Circle Podcast with Ndavi Nokeri. The pillars are faith, finance, and fitness – three areas I believe fill your cup and create balance to live a purposeful, holistic life.

The theme is wholeness. We encourage holistic living, purposeful living, stewarding your finances to set up a sustainable career and understanding faith because our beliefs shape daily actions. Fitness isn’t about the gym every day, but wellness, staying strong physically, being consistent and taking care of yourself, which spreads into all areas of life. Through the podcast, we hope people become the best versions of themselves.

What makes your podcast unique?

The approach makes it different. We focus on practical advice. We speak to people who’ve walked the journey, not just asking how it feels to be in their space, but how exactly to get there and what to do daily. This gives people tools to achieve their dreams, not just inspiration.

Former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri. (Supplied)

What parts of yourself will listeners discover?

Pageantry puts you in a box, but the podcast will show more of my personality. I laugh loudly, make jokes, and am spiritual. Everything people see is just the tip of the iceberg. Here, they’ll see a different side of me.

How do you approach wellness?

Wellness and fitness have always been about balance. Yes, I eat what I crave, but I remain active and healthy. I don’t put pressure on myself to look a certain way. Sometimes, people focus on losing a certain number of kilos every day and fail to consider what their body can handle. That pressure prevents consistency.

Have beauty standards changed since your pageant days?

Yes. Women were always brilliant, but society glorified looks over intellect. Millennials and Gen Z are creating spaces to show that beauty is more than appearance. We’re embracing freckles, bald heads, braids, African hairstyles… things once considered different are now beautiful.