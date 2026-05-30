BOOK REVIEW | A haunting look at polygamy, power and illusion

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The 'Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives' is set in a deeply patriarchal African context, and centres on a polygamous household led by Baba Segi.

In The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives by Lola Shoneyin, what appears to be a story about a polygamous man quickly reveals itself as something else entirely. A layered exploration of the women behind him and the secrets they carry in a deeply patriarchal Nigerian household.

From the beginning, it is clear that the story is not really about him, but about the women — the wives — and the complex, hidden lives they lead behind the structure of polygamy.

What stands out to me immediately is how the story is told through multiple perspectives. Each chapter shifts voice, from Baba Segi to each wife, which allows us to understand their individual stories instead of seeing them through one dominant lens. It makes the book feel layered and personal, because every woman is given the space to tell her own truth.

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At the centre of the story is Bolanle, an educated woman with a traumatic past who enters this marriage set-up not out of love, but as a form of escape. She doesn’t fall for Baba Segi, she uses him as a way to reinvent herself. Meanwhile, Baba Segi convinces himself that he has charmed her, which shows his ego-driven life. This dynamic sets the tone for the entire household.

Each of the other wives also has her own reason for being in the marriage. For me, this is where the story of the wives rests — none of them is there for love. One is there for survival, one for revenge, and another almost feels like she’s just there without fully understanding her place.

Baba Segi’s polygamous marriage set-up is not all about love but transactions; everyone is exchanging something.

Needless to say, the wives do not like each other; they just pretend for Baba Segi’s pleasure, as if it’s some bizarre game. Bolanie’s education and composure make her a threat, fuelling jealousy and hostility from others.

The environment is toxic and reflective of a major problem with polygamy: it creates competition instead of harmony.

A major turning point in the story is Bolanle’s struggle to conceive. This becomes a source of pressure and judgment. When medical tests are finally done, results reveal it is not her but Baba Segi who is infertile.

This revelation exposes the biggest secret of the household: the children he prides himself on are not biologically his.

Overall, this is an incredibly well-written and thought-provoking novel. The storytelling is vivid, raw, and unapologetically African. The characters are complex, and the narrative becomes impossible to put down, especially in the second half.

I give this book a 9.5/10. It’s powerful, uncomfortable, and deeply reflective of real societal issues.