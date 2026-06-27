BOOK REVIEW | Wisani and the Bafokeng Brothers makes mafia romance feel possible at home

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Wisani and the Bafokeng Brothers proves that African stories can thrive in spaces long dominated by international narratives.

Mafia romance has long been dominated by Western storytelling.

Readers are accustomed to consuming stories about Italian crime families, Russian syndicates or international underworld figures who exist in distant cities and unfamiliar cultures.

Yet Wisani and the Bafokeng Brothers by Thandi Moagi offers something refreshing: a mafia romance that feels uniquely African and deeply South African.

What makes the novel stand out is its ability to take a genre many readers already love and place it much closer to home.

Instead of relying on international settings and stereotypes, Thandi builds a world centred around a Lesotho mafia operating within a South African context. It is an ambitious concept that ultimately works because of how relatable the story feels.

South Africans often associate organised crime with industries such as the taxi sector, illegal mining and other criminal networks. These are worlds that are rarely reimagined through a romantic lens in literature.

Thandi successfully bridges that gap.

The book carries some of the excitement associated with internationally popular mafia romances such as 365 Days, but without feeling like an imitation. Instead, it creates its own identity.

One of the novel’s greatest strengths is its familiarity. While written in English, it is sprinkled with small but meaningful references to South African and Basotho culture. Those details ground the story in a way that makes it feel authentic.

It becomes easier to imagine yourself within this world because the language, settings and social dynamics are recognisable.

Winsani is also an easy character to connect with. She is juggling university, caring for her younger brother and helping support her family, realities that many young South Africans understand all too well.

The story then introduces an unexpected romance through marriage to a man she barely knows.

What makes this compelling is not necessarily the marriage itself, but the larger question the novel asks: can love exist before truly knowing someone?

Throughout the story, Winsani repeatedly chooses love, even as she uncovers more about the dangerous world surrounding the Bafokeng brothers.

In many ways, the novel reminds readers that love is often less about destiny and more about the conscious decision to choose someone every day.

However, the book is not without flaws.

The second half occasionally feels rushed, particularly during emotionally significant moments.

One storyline involving loss deserved more time and attention because it presented an opportunity to explore another side of the Bafokeng brothers. Up until that point, readers know them largely as stoic, powerful and emotionally reserved men.

Seeing them navigate grief would have added another dimension to their characters.

At times, readers are told they were there for Winsani rather than being shown those moments. In fiction, emotional scenes are often more impactful when experienced directly alongside the characters.

Despite this, the book remains an incredibly enjoyable read.

Thandi breathes life not only into her characters but also into the spaces they inhabit. The settings are familiar enough that readers can easily visualise them, making the world-building one of the novel’s strongest assets.

Perhaps the biggest frustration is that the book is still relatively new, meaning readers may have to wait some time before the sequel arrives.

And after that ending, the wait will not be easy.

The cliffhanger is genuinely surprising and avoids some of the predictable routes many readers may expect.

Overall, Wisani and the Bafokeng Brothers is a refreshing contribution to South African romance literature. It proves that global genres do not have to remain foreign and that local stories can occupy those spaces just as successfully.

More importantly, it shows that readers are ready for stories that allow them to see themselves in genres they have traditionally consumed from afar.

Rating: 9/10