FREE TO READ | Winter: a time to slow the ride and open the mind

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In this issue of High-Flyers, we explore that spirit of seasonal travel around Mzansi and beyond. From the crisp beauty of the Free State and the creative charm of Clarens to the vast, dramatic landscapes of the Northern Cape, we lean into places where space, silence and scenery do most of the storytelling. Picture:

Winter has a way of changing how we travel. The world feels quieter, the landscapes more cinematic, and even familiar places take on a softer, more reflective rhythm. It’s a season that invites us to slow down — whether that means lingering a little longer over a meal, taking the scenic route through misty mountain passes, or discovering the sort of destinations that feel best when wrapped in a blanket of cold air and warm moments.

In this issue of High-Flyers, we explore that spirit of seasonal travel around Mzansi and beyond. From the crisp beauty of the Free State and the creative charm of Clarens to the vast, dramatic landscapes of the Northern Cape, we lean into places where space, silence and scenery do most of the storytelling.

Along the way we meet the individuals and stories that shape our world — from the calm authority of Ronwen Williams between the posts to the flavours and cultural moments that remind us travel isn’t only about distance but also discovery.

This is winter travel, reimagined, not fast, not fleeting, but deeply felt.

Raina Julies