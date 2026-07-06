TSA MANYALO: Prince Mampofu weds his Madagascan bride Koloin Ida

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Prince Mampofu, the sibling of actors Oros and Lunathi Mampofu, and his Madagascan bride Koloin Ida are proof that love knows no borders.

THE MEETING

Prince: We met on TikTok in June 2024. I had been single for three years, and she had been single for about two and a half years. At first, we were friends talking online. We bonded over our faith because we were both very active in ministry and shared a love for God.

She was curious about my spiritual journey, and I was curious about hers. She would watch me preach online, and I would watch her content too. What drew me to her was her relationship with Christ.

Koloin: Meeting someone online was not something I believed in. I always thought it was a waste of time. With Prince, I felt something different. I knew in my spirit that he was a serious man of God.

Newlyweds Prince Mampofu and Koloin Ida. (Rehane Mountazir)

THE ATTRACTION

Prince: What attracted me to her was her love for the Lord. I admired how involved she was in church and how seriously she took her faith. When I finally met her in person, I was struck by how shy she was. She met me at the airport and was hiding behind her hands because she was so nervous. It was beautiful to witness. There was something genuine and innocent about her reaction that stood out to me. Of course, she’s also beautiful. She’s gorgeous, and she’s shorter than I am, which I was very happy about.

Koloin: There were many things that attracted me to Prince. Spiritually, he was everything I had prayed for. Physically, my husband is handsome. But what stood out most was the way he loved me. Not everyone would make the sacrifices he made. He travelled all the way from South Africa to Madagascar to meet me. He spent his time, money, and energy pursuing me.

Newlyweds Prince Mampofu and Koloin Ida. (Rehane Mountazir)

THE DATING

Koloin: We became friends in June 2024, and by November that year, we had already told each other we loved each other. For more than a year, we spoke every day. We talked about our goals, faith, and future. By the time we met physically, we already knew each other deeply.

Prince: The funny thing is, for a long time we thought we were just friends. Our friendship became more romantic, and we both felt it was important to meet. I flew to Madagascar at the end of December 2025 and spent time with her pastors and spiritual family. She took me around Madagascar. We visited restaurants, tourist attractions, and spent a lot of time talking.

Newlyweds Prince Mampofu and Koloin Ida. (Rehane Mountazir)

THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT

Prince: I knew from the beginning. There were moments where I questioned things because of past relationships, but in my spirit, I knew. As believers, we rely heavily on God’s guidance. There were many confirmations from God, our families, and our spiritual leaders.

THE LOBOLA

Prince: In Madagascar, they don’t call it lobola. The equivalent ceremony is called vodiondry, but the principle is similar. The day before our white wedding, we held the traditional ceremony with her family. There was an exchange of gifts and discussions between the families. It was a way of formally honouring her family before the marriage.

Everything happened quickly, and my family couldn’t travel to Madagascar. Fortunately, I have a spiritual family there. They represented my family during the negotiations and stood with me throughout the process. It was a beautiful experience. It was exciting, nerve-wracking, and completely new to me. I was learning new customs, wearing traditional Malagasy attire, and meeting people I’d never met before.

Koloin: The traditional ceremony took place on 2 May in Madagascar, a day before our white wedding. It was important that both our cultures and families were honoured.

Newlyweds Prince Mampofu and Koloin Ida. (Rehane Mountazir)

THE PROPOSAL

Prince: I proposed earlier this year, on 28 February, in Cape Town, at a restaurant called On The Rocks in Bloubergstrand. I had invited my parents, siblings, and close family members under the ruse that it was simply a welcome dinner for Koloin. She had no idea what was coming. During dinner, I went down on one knee and asked her to marry me.

Koloin: I cried the entire time. It wasn’t just about the ring. It was the fact that he had planned everything so carefully. His family was there, the venue was beautiful, there were lights everywhere, and he had thought about every detail.

Newlyweds Prince Mampofu and Koloin Ida. (Rehane Mountazir)

THE WEDDING

Koloin: Walking down the aisle and finally becoming husband and wife felt surreal. For years, we had trusted God to guide our relationship. Finally standing together in front of our families and making that commitment was very emotional. It felt like the beginning of a new chapter that God had been preparing for us all along.