Kenosi Malebye driven by hunger to nourish both eyes, soul

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Michelin-trained pâtissier, chocolatier, visual artist and curator Kenosi Malebye has built a career proving that art is not confined to gallery walls. It can also be plated, savoured and shared.

Whether creating intricate desserts or curating exhibitions, the 40-year-old Sandton native is driven by one purpose − to nourish both the eye and the soul.

Michelin-trained pâtissier, chocolatier, visual artist and curator Kenosi Malebye poses in the front of portraiture of Somizi by Sizwe Khoza (supp)

Today he is the executive pastry chef at Wandile Mabaso’s Les Creatifs in Bryanston, where he also leads a signature pastry and chocolate brand, all while continuing to champion emerging visual artists through curated exhibitions.

So what came first − art or the kitchen?

Portraiture of Thuso Mbedu by artist David Ruks (supp)

“Art came first before cheffing,” Malebye says without hesitation. “I’m an artist first. I trained in art under an ADV learnership for advanced visual arts with IIE Rosebank International (former Rosebank College). After that, I sort of stopped.

“I went through a dark point in my life with the passing of my mother. I was in my mid-to-late 20s. With the passing of my mother, I just could not paint. I got an opportunity to jump into the kitchen, and because my mom cooked, it felt like cooking was me having a conversation with her.

Portraiture of media personality Bonang Matheba by Kesaobaka Jackson (supp)

“I was in corporate at the time, and having dropped out of college, a door opened, allowing me to go to Paris, where I trained at Le Meurice Alain Ducasse and stayed for two years before returning in 2021.”

Portraiture of HHP and Siya Kolisi by Assan Taylor at The Gallery at Steyn City (supp)

Malebye specialised in pastry and chocolate under the guidance of chef Cedric Grolet. “Coming back, I continued to cook and started meeting artists, and they inspired me to go back to the canvas and start painting again,” he says.

“I’m appreciative of all the artists that held and supported me. They pulled me out of that space even though they were not aware − and gently pushed me towards painting again. Now I express my art on both the canvas and plate − and I think I’m successful enough on both ends.”

Malebye is fresh from curating the Vision, Voice and Legacy exhibition, a compelling showcase featuring 16 commissioned works by some of SA’s most accomplished contemporary artists. Working across a range of mediums and distinctive artistic styles, each artist pays tribute to the country’s cultural icons through bold, thought-provoking interpretations.

Executive pastry chef and curator Kenosi Malebye (supp)

Now on display at its second venue, The Gallery in Steyn City, the exhibition features works by Assan Taylor, Solomon Omogboye, Thokozani Nxumalo, Sizwe Khoza, Junior Sebilimetsa, Steve Maphoso, David Ruks, Kesaobaka Jackson, SK Originals, Jemmiro, Siphamandla EX, Ayanda Moyo, Sihle Shozi, Impumelelo Maseko, Lebohang Motaung and Thabiso Dakamela, among others.

The exhibition debuted at Johannesburg’s Market Theatre in June before moving to its current home in northern Johannesburg.

Artist and hair braider Lebohang Motaung portraiture of Tyla (supp)

“I’m an artist, and I’m not exhibiting any of my works on the walls, but how I came to be a curator is that I’ve always been curating something, both an artist and a culinary artist. After learning both sides of the coin, I was exposed to visual arts as well as food at the same time,” he says.

“I wanted to still express art, be it on the wall or on a plate. I wanted art to be consumed, whether taken in visually or through the stomach.”

The exhibition features portraitures of celebrated cultural figures including Black Coffee, Hugh Masekela, Mandisi Dyantyis, Julius Malema, Bonang Matheba, Anele Mgudlwa, Tyla, AKA, Trevor Noah, Somizi, Thuso Mbedu, DJ Zinhle, Sho Madjozi, Siya Kolisi, Cassper Nyovest, Lebo M, HHP, Shimza and more.

Portraiture of media personality and DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule by Sihle Shozi (supp)

“I’ve been fortunate to find myself in spaces that gave me a lot of opportunities, but I felt if someone had opened the door for me, why wouldn’t I open the door for the next person? Some of these artists would never have an opportunity to exhibit in such spaces, so why not share the platform?” he asks.

“I always say a loaf of bread has got about 18 slices. Chances of you eating all of them are slim. You’re probably going to eat four or five, or six, and then it goes stale, and you throw it away. So why not share this loaf of bread with everyone else? I’m full, but what about the next person? Let them eat also.”

Portraiture of Cassper Nyovest by artist Jemmiro (supp)

Kenosi Malebye is a pastry chef and visual artist (supp)

Portraiture of Mandisi Dyantyis and Hugh Masekela by artist Thabiso Dakamela (supp)

Michelin-trained pâtissier, chocolatier, visual artist and curator Kenosi Malebye has built a career proving that art is not confined to gallery walls. (supp)

Portraiture of Shimza by artist Junior Sebilimetsa (supp)

Portraiture of Julius Malema by Solomon Omogboye (supp)