TSA MANYALO | Miss Soweto Paige Harvey finds a church romance in the warm arms of Daniel du Preez

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Miss Soweto 2023, Paige Harvey, has found love in the church and warm arms of Daniel du Preez, aligning with God’s divine intention.

THE MEETING:

Daniel: It was at church during youth, specifically at one of our game nights. She was incredibly competitive, which immediately caught my attention because I’m the same. I remember thinking she is beautiful, but her personality and the way she carried herself stood out. From that day on, I found any excuse to talk to her every week, and before long I realised she was someone I wanted in my life for good.

DATING LIFE:

Daniel: Our dating season was fun. We spent our first year dating undercover, which made every moment together feel exciting and special. For the first three months, our relationship existed almost entirely through endless texting and legendary seven-hour audio calls — all without actually seeing each other outside of church. It felt like a mystery game we both willingly signed up for. We attended the same church every Friday and Sunday, yet we swore not to engage with one another.

Newlyweds Paige Harvey and Daniel du Preez. (DJEHA / DJAYSTUDIOS)

No eye contact, no obvious or regular interaction because not everyone could know we were talking. After youth, Paige would head home, and I would wait about 10-15 minutes before leaving … only to pick her up so we could go for late-night McDonald’s runs. We made amazing memories, from travelling to Dubai to spending Christmas with her family.

THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT:

Daniel: I always knew I wanted to marry Paige — I was waiting for what I thought would be the “right time”. But when she went to visit her mom in Dubai for a month, everything became much clearer. I honestly thought I’d spend that time enjoying life with my friends, but instead I found myself counting down the days until she came home. Being apart made me realise just how much she had become part of my everyday life.

THE PROPOSAL:

Paige: My mom lives overseas, so when she came home to visit, my family told me we were all going out for a lunch. For weeks she had been saying she wanted an excuse to get dressed up because she doesn’t get many opportunities where she lives now, so I didn’t think twice about it. The moment I arrived, I realised it wasn’t a welcome-home lunch at all — it was my proposal. I walked into the most breathtaking setup: a pathway of red roses, beautiful balloons, and a stunning backdrop with the words, “Will You Marry Me?” I’ll never forget that feeling.

Daniel: Planning the proposal was probably the hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep because Paige always joked that whenever I proposed, I had to somehow make sure her nails, hair, and outfit were all perfect. Paige loves the finer things in life, so once both of our parents had given me their blessing, I knew I had to find a venue with a beautiful sunset, great atmosphere, and a view that would make the moment feel as special as she deserved. Watching everything come together and the look on her face when she realised what was actually happening made every bit of planning worth it.

Newlyweds Paige Harvey and Daniel du Preez. (DJEHA / DJAYSTUDIOS)

THE WEDDING PLAN:

Paige: Before we got engaged, Daniel would often ask me how long I thought it would take to plan our wedding, and I always confidently said eight months. We both knew we didn’t want a long engagement, we were simply excited to start our marriage. Once we considered the weather, venue availability, and our budget, 25 April made perfect sense. Our faith is the foundation of our relationship, and we wanted to enter marriage feeling spiritually prepared, not just wedding ready. The timing was exactly as God intended.

THE WEDDING:

Paige: I wanted two things: a venue with a body of water and a beautiful glass reception space. Our wedding day was everything we had prayed for. The décor, food, atmosphere, our incredible guests, and every detail came together perfectly. Of course, my groom looked handsome. Like every wedding, there were a few little hiccups behind the scenes, but before the day arrived, Daniel and I had made a promise to each other: we wouldn’t let anything steal our joy. I’m so grateful we made that decision because it allowed us to experience our wedding day exactly as it was meant to be — filled with love, peace, joy, and gratitude.

Daniel: The entire day was unforgettable, but if I had to choose one moment, it would be during our ceremony when we took time to worship and thank God for everything.

Newlyweds Paige Harvey and Daniel du Preez. (DJEHA / DJAYSTUDIOS)

BREAKING TRADITION:

Paige: Daniel had four groomsmen, but I skipped the traditional bridesmaid lineup. Instead, I had two of my closest friends walk alongside my brothers. We wanted every part of our wedding to be intentional, especially the people standing beside us. So we chose people we knew would still be in our lives regardless of circumstance.

TIPS FOR NEWLYWEDS:

Daniel: Plan a wedding that’s true to the two of you and don’t feel pressured to meet everyone else’s expectations. Spend what you can comfortably afford, communicate openly, and remember that compromise goes a long way. The wedding is an incredible day, but the marriage you’re building together is so much more important.

Newlyweds Paige Harvey and Daniel du Preez. (DJEHA / DJAYSTUDIOS)

Paige: Don’t chase perfection because it doesn’t exist. There will be mishaps, unexpected challenges, stressful moments, and maybe even a few disagreements, but every single moment is worth it. Above all, remember that your marriage is a covenant before God. Invite Him into every decision, every desire, every plan, and every detail. When He is your priority, everything else finds its rightful place.

Newlyweds Paige Harvey and Daniel du Preez. (DJEHA / DJAYSTUDIOS)

Newlyweds Paige Harvey and Daniel du Preez. (DJEHA / DJAYSTUDIOS)

Newlyweds Paige Harvey and Daniel du Preez. (DJEHA / DJAYSTUDIOS)

Newlyweds Paige Harvey and Daniel du Preez. (DJEHA / DJAYSTUDIOS)

Newlyweds Paige Harvey and Daniel du Preez. (DJEHA / DJAYSTUDIOS)