FNB Art Fair defends prize winner amid copyright claims

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The FNB Art Fair stand behind the artwork of 2026 FNB Art Prize recipient Kelebogile Marope

The FNB Art Fair has come to the defence of its 2026 Art Prize recipient, Kelebogile Marope, ahead of the 19th edition launching in Joburg after accusations of copyright infringement.

In a statement, Africa’s leading and longest-running contemporary art fair detailed its full support for Marope.

2026 FNB Art Fair recipient, Kelebogile Marope (supp)

“FNB Art Joburg is aware of the concerns raised around the perceived similarities between the work of 2026 FNB Art Prize winner Kelebogile Marope and that of artist Usha Seejarim,” the statement read.

“We take the integrity of the FNB Art Prize seriously and believe it is important to clarify that Marope’s engagement with the iron and its associated processes forms part of a longstanding inquiry within her practice.

“Documented material places this engagement in an earlier period of Marope’s practice, during her undergraduate studies.

“In a 2016 interview with Mmegi, she discussed a work from this period incorporating an ironing board, a trouser and an iron mark, describing it as a self-portrait concerned with perfection and isolation. Her subsequent practice continued to explore domestic objects, labour and repetition, including through her MFA research at Rhodes University and her 2013 exhibition ”Inanimate/animate".

“Over time, this inquiry developed towards an exploration of the physical properties of the iron itself, including heat, pressure, scorching, indentation and imprint. These concerns are evident in bodies of work produced well before the current discussion.”

FNB Art Joburg further praised Seejarim’s contemporary artworks.

“FNB Art Joburg recognises Usha Seejarim’s longstanding contribution to contemporary South African art and her significant engagement with the iron,” the statement said.

“Having considered the documented history of Marope’s practice, FNB Art Joburg remains confident that the 2026 adjudication process was conducted with integrity and rigour and stands by the independent jury’s decision to award Kelebogile Marope the 2026 FNB Art Prize.”

Marope’s artwork will be on view at the art fair this weekend.

“I can’t wait for people to come and engage with the work in person,” Marope told Sowetan. “I think encountering the work physically will offer a different and fuller experience.”

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