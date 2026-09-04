BOOK REVIEW | When poetry gives a broadcaster a voice beyond the airwaves

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Title: Peace Out (The Story of DMos - Lekone Douglas Mosadi)

Author: Phepheng Maruping

Publisher: eMPorium Works

Reviewer: Tumo Mokone

When biographies are traditionally written in straightforward prose, Peace Out by Phepheng Maruping dares to take a different route. Rather than simply documenting the life of veteran South African radio personality Douglas Mosadi, popularly known as DMos, Maruping tells his story through poetry, producing a work that is as much a literary experiment as it is a biography.

This unconventional approach proves to be one of the book’s greatest strengths. Maruping, an accomplished poet and literary scholar, uses verse not merely as a stylistic choice but as a storytelling tool. The rhythm, imagery, and emotional intensity of poetry give Mosadi’s life added depth, allowing readers to experience his triumphs and tragedies in a more intimate way than conventional prose might.

The biography traces Mosadi’s journey from his birth in Soweto to an unexpected childhood in Mahikeng following the death of his mother. The abrupt shift from bustling township life to a rural environment becomes a defining moment, yet one that ultimately places him within reach of broadcasting legends from Mmabatho FM and Radio Bop. These influences help shape his passion for radio and set him on a path that would eventually make him one of South Africa’s recognisable radio voices.

Peace Out by Maruping Phepheng (Supplied)

Maruping skilfully balances Mosadi’s professional achievements with the deeply personal challenges that shaped his character. The heartbreaking loss of a daughter and the realities of raising another child with autism are presented with honesty and sensitivity. Rather than dwelling solely on grief, the book shows how these experiences transformed Mosadi into an advocate for autism awareness, challenging harmful misconceptions and encouraging greater public understanding of the condition.

Another intriguing revelation is the irony behind Mosadi’s popular nickname, DMos. Readers discover that despite being widely associated with deejaying, he only learnt the craft after establishing himself as a successful radio presenter. It is one of several moments that reinforce the unpredictable twists in his remarkable journey.

The poetic format may initially surprise readers accustomed to traditional biographies, but Maruping’s accessible language ensures the narrative remains engaging. The verses never feel forced or overly academic; instead, they breathe life into key moments while celebrating poetry’s enduring power as a vehicle for storytelling.

Beautifully structured and thoughtfully written, Peace Out succeeds on multiple levels. It is a moving portrait of resilience, loss, reinvention and purpose, while simultaneously championing poetry as a relevant and compelling literary form. Maruping has crafted more than a biography — he has produced a creative tribute to a broadcaster whose voice has touched many lives and whose personal journey continues to inspire.