Tembane honours her Mozambican roots through art

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Artist Vanessa Tembane is stitching together the fragments of her Mozambican family history, using contemporary art to preserve memories, honour her heritage and reconnect with the generations before her.

Drawing on family photographs, capulana textiles, layered textures and crocheting techniques passed down by her mother and grandmother, Tembane weaves together two worlds – storytelling through artwork and Mozambican roots.

Through digital art, she transforms her memories, language and distance into a deeply personal visual archive, exploring what it means to find yourself within the stories passed down through generations.

Vanessa Tembane's artwork titled A Entrada (The Entrance) (supp)

“I don’t have photographs of my own as a child because they were destroyed, so that’s when I started collecting family photographs,” Tembane says.

“Through digital art and family photographs I do have, I create silhouettes of the figures. I don’t put faces to them because that’s how I share the emotion that I attach to them.

“My grandmother would give me a capulana, a Mozambican cloth, and I would take those textiles and include them as a frame for my images. Using crochet, I would stitch long chains and trace over the textile, and that’s how I bring in my mother’s touch.”

Her deeply personal work is rooted in an upbringing in SA, where distance from her Mozambican heritage meant growing up disconnected from cultural rites of passage – from learning traditional practices such as ploughing peanuts to speaking Portuguese fluently.

Vanessa Tembane's art piece titled Eu e a minha sombra II (My shadow and I II) (supp)

“Through my practice, I started finding myself and also finding my face in the family, and they also started celebrating my practice and supporting me,” says Tembane.

Tembane’s work captures this generational and cultural disconnect, but its origins are far more personal and are inspired by her own experience. “I was exploring memory and post-memory and how memories are passed down from three different generations, which would be my grandmother, mother and myself,” says the 31-year-old artist from the Vaal Triangle.

“Whenever I would visit my grandmother, my mom became the glue between us because she speaks the

But when it came to communicating with my grandmother, I would always need my mother’s presence, so she would translate between us, especially when we first saw each other, and she bestows blessings; that’s how you greet people.

“Then my mother would come in and translate, and she would tell me what to say in Chopi, and she kind of became the binding force between us.”

Digital artist Vanessa Tembane (Pholosho Mokome)

Tembane was selected as part of a cohort of women artists whose work was celebrated last month at Art & About Gallery in Sandton. Her inclusion placed her digital practice alongside works by acclaimed artists Mary Sibande, Zanele Muholi, Lebohang Motaung, Sne Mtetwa, Mia Dancey, Nonceba Thami Dwanya, Girie Aneesah, Penny Siopis and Helen Mmakgabo Sebidi, among others.

Her artistic journey continues to gain momentum, with her work on display at Rossouw Modern Art and included in the ArtbankSA collection.

“The small colourful ones are part of the ‘Shadow Kin’ series, and all the titles of the artwork are always titled in Portuguese because of where they come from,” she says.

Guest captivated by woman artists artwork on exhibition at Art and About gallery (Pholosho Mokome)

“The small blue artwork is called ‘Espelho’, which means mirror in Portuguese and is a figure of little me and shadow me facing each other.

“Shadows have played an important role in this little world that I’ve created because when I think about it, how do you know someone exists unless they have a shadow following. The blue one was one of my favourite pieces when I started with the digital process.”

Tembane’s practice is also a deeply personal tribute to her mother’s resilience, and her crochet-infused landscapes form part of a body of work titled A Love Letter to Grace, a nod to the woman who taught her to crochet and is an integral part of the story Tembane tells through her art.

Vanessa Tembane Vinculo Inocente II (Innocent Bond II) (supp)

“My mom has inspired my entire practice, from the story she tells me about growing up in Mozambique to how she came to South Africa and also raising me to be the woman that I am,” she says.

“She said to her younger self, I’m setting out on my own, and I’m going to find my way into the world and found her way to Maputo before making my way to SA. She was about 16 or 17 years old when she started crocheting doilies to get her through college and get her to South Africa at a point.”