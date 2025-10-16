LISTEN | South Africans resorting to side hustling to ease unsustainable debt pressure − survey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People spending more of their salaries on servicing debt. Picture: 123RF

South Africans remain resilient and −resourceful despite financial pressure, a new survey has found.

JustMoney’s inaugural Money & Me survey shows that tough economic times are pushing people to seek additional income streams.

Worryingly, 38% of respondents with debt are using more than 40% of their income to service their debt.

“[The survey shows that] 41% [of participants] take home more than R10,000 per month, but the distribution is uneven. The pressure to earn more has driven many to seek additional income streams though significant barriers remain for many aspiring entrepreneurs,” reads the report in part.

“Side hustles are common [and] 36% [of respondents said they] have a side hustle. The most popular pursuit is buying and selling items online. A majority of respondents (61%) find every single month financially difficult. About 43% of individuals support four or more people with their income. This burden peaks in the 35-44 age group.

“Only 12% feel confident with their income, while 39% feel worried. Women (9% confident, 42% worried) feel half as confident as men (16% confident, 34% worried), pointing to greater financial vulnerability.”

The survey found that “there is a debt crisis, particularly among middle-to-high income earners, and a significant reliance on lending”.

“A worrying 38% of respondents are in unsustainable debt territory, spending more than 40% of their after-tax income on repayments. Debt pressure is most acute for those aged over 45 years and those with a take-home income above R10,000,” read the report.

“Typically, consumers are advised not to spend more than 30% of their take-home pay on debt repayments, and at most, no more than 40%. Anything beyond 40% is unsustainable. Overall, 51% of respondents spend more than 30% of their take-home pay on debt repayments. 38% are in unsustainable territory, while another 15% are not aware of the amount.

Over-45s, and those with a take-home income of more than R10k, are under the most pressure. Chronic debt creates psychological exhaustion, erodes hope, and reinforces cycles of avoidance and guilt. — JustMoney Money & Me survey

The survey found that women are 21% more likely to borrow from family or friends compared to men.

“[This] highlighting the importance of trust in their borrowing relationships. There is a widespread lack of awareness of loan terms beyond interest rates and repayment periods. Only 13% of respondents check the terms of credit insurance (credit life).”

Psychologist Andrea Kellerman says money is never just about numbers.

“It is about emotion, identity, trust, and survival. South Africans need both emotional insights and practical tools to shift from survival to stability.”

JustMoney head of customer experience Sarah Nicholson says financial challenges remain a reality for many.

“There is a clear need for practical support, trustworthy information, and tools that help people make confident money decisions. We’re committed to providing not only tools and solutions, but to equipping people with the knowledge to build their financial future.”

