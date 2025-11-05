Beware of AI deepfakes this Black Friday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The signs of a fake website are always there, but because you are rushing to get that too-good-to-be-true deal, you ignore them. (123rf)

With Black Friday around the corner and the festive season also just a few weeks away, analysts warn that there’s usually a rise in scams.

I’ve seen a couple of fake pages on social media platforms with adverts offering deals of up to 80% off, while another was prompting people to add about R100 and get a free gift.

Get it?

You’re being asked to pay R99.40 to get a free gift. What? How? Make it make sense!

On one of the sites I visited, they were offering a huge discount on a jersey going for R2,499, and it is marked down to R499.80.

You could probably get lucky one day and find a good deal like this, but many websites offering such great deals aren’t legit.

“Shoppers [must] expect a surge of more sophisticated scams – from AI-generated deepfakes to near-perfect fake links and sites. This year, criminals are combining speed, urgency and technology to make fraud harder to spot – which makes quick, practical safeguards essential,” says RCS chief information officer Melanie Botes.

“According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners SA, the prevalence of fraud typically spikes during large retail events such as Black Friday – a trend RCS warns is likely to recur this year. Criminals are constantly refining their methods, often using advanced technology to make schemes look and sound more legitimate than ever before.

“The scams consumers are facing today are far more convincing than those of even a year ago, which is why constant vigilance is so important. While traditional threats such as card skimming and phishing remain widespread, scammers are deploying new tools and approaches.”

She warns that if “something feels rushed or suspicious, take a step back and assess the validity of the situation before clicking or sharing any personal information”.

“The most powerful line of defence is always an informed and vigilant consumer. By understanding the risks and applying simple precautions, shoppers can enjoy Black Friday deals without fear.

“Fraud prevention isn’t just a seasonal concern – it’s an everyday financial habit. The more aware we are as consumers, the harder it becomes for scammers to succeed.”

Botes explains some of the emerging risks to be aware of"

AI-powered fraud: Advances in artificial intelligence are enabling fraudsters to create realistic deepfake videos, voice recordings and emails that mimic trusted brands or individuals. This makes impersonation scams, such as fake product launches or limited offers, far harder to detect.

Fake websites and online stores: Spoofed sites that look almost identical to legitimate retailers are also on the rise. The URL often contains subtle misspellings, like rc$ co.za instead of rcs.co.za . There are also phantom stores advertising unbelievable bargains, only to disappear once payments are made.

Phishing, smishing and quishing: Phishing has expanded beyond email to SMS (smishing) and QR codes (quishing). Consumers are being targeted with fake courier messages, account verification requests or QR codes that link to malicious sites designed to steal login details or install malware.

Social media scams: With social shopping having really taken off in SA, fraudulent adverts and unverified influencers are promoting unrealistic specials on social media platforms, directing consumers to counterfeit websites. These scams work because they tap into urgency – whether it’s a limited-time discount or an invitation to register for a free giveaway or product hamper that asks for your details.

Botes gives tips on how you can avoid falling victim to these scams:

Be sceptical of bargains: If a deal looks too good to be true, it usually is. Compare prices on official retailer sites.

Verify websites: Check for the padlock icon and https:// in the URL, and watch for small spelling errors.

Type, don’t click: Type retailer web addresses into your browser instead of clicking on links in emails, ads or messages.

Use secure payment methods for online shopping: Pay with your RCS store card or a virtual credit card rather than EFTs, and avoid wire transfers, cryptocurrency or gift cards.

Protect your details: Never share your PIN, CVV or OTP with anyone. Legitimate institutions will never ask for them. Use strong, unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication.

Shop smart online: Don’t save your card details on e-commerce sites. Use virtual cards with rotating CVVs if your bank offers them.

Watch for social engineering: Be cautious of urgent or unexpected messages, including delivery notifications or QR codes.

Use your bank’s security tools: Set lower transaction limits to reduce potential losses.

Stay secure: Avoid public Wi-Fi unless you have a trusted Virtual Private Network (VPN) that you can log on to when shopping online, and keep your devices and software updated.

Check your statements: Monitor accounts regularly and report suspicious activity immediately. Review purchases within 48 hours to spot any irregularities early.

Enable alerts: RCS customers automatically receive instant transaction notifications; check these regularly to confirm activity.

Fewer accounts mean fewer risks: The more credit or retail accounts you have open, the more exposed you are to potential fraud. Simplifying your financial footprint reduces that risk.

