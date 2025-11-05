Savvy tips to help you outsmart online fraudsters this Black Friday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With Black Friday around the corner and the festive season also just a few weeks away, there’s usually a rise in online scams. Here’s what to look-out for so you can avoid falling victim to those scams.

Be sceptical of bargains: If a deal looks too good to be true, it usually is. Compare prices on official retailer sites.

Verify websites: Check for the padlock icon and https:// in the URL, and watch for small spelling errors.

Type, don’t click: Type retailer web addresses into your browser instead of clicking on links in emails, ads or messages.

Use secure payment methods for online shopping: Pay with your RCS store card or a virtual credit card rather than EFTs, and avoid wire transfers, cryptocurrency or gift cards.

Protect your details: Never share your PIN, CVV or OTP with anyone. Legitimate institutions will never ask for them. Use strong, unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication.

Shop smart online: Don’t save your card details on e-commerce sites. Use virtual cards with rotating CVVs if your bank offers them.

Watch for social engineering: Be cautious of urgent or unexpected messages, including delivery notifications or QR codes.

Use your bank’s security tools: Set lower transaction limits to reduce potential losses.

Stay secure: Avoid public Wi-Fi unless you have a trusted Virtual Private Network (VPN) that you can log on to when shopping online, and keep your devices and software updated.

Check your statements: Monitor accounts regularly and report suspicious activity immediately. Review purchases within 48 hours to spot any irregularities early.

Enable alerts: RCS customers automatically receive instant transaction notifications; check these regularly to confirm activity.

Fewer accounts mean fewer risks: The more credit or retail accounts you have open, the more exposed you are to potential fraud. Simplifying your financial footprint reduces that risk.

Sowetan