To beat Janu-worry blues, plan ahead and don’t overspend

From factoring in January expenses in your December budget to limiting spending this festive season; these are some steps you can take to ensure you’re on the right footing when you start the new year.

December usually comes with a lot of spending. Many run out of money, and come January, they have what experts call a financial hangover.

Many companies pay salaries much earlier in December so there is a longer time until you get your next pay cheque in January.

People who have Janu-worry blues often can’t pay for school fees, scholar transport, and petrol or buy uniforms. “The festive season is a time for joy, celebration and connection. However, for many South Africans, this joy often comes at a cost, resulting in the familiar financial hangover, commonly known as Janu-worry – that long stretch between December’s early pay cheque and January’s normal payday, compounded by back-to-school expenses,” say RCS deputy CEO Mariné van Brakel.

“Financial wellness isn’t about cutting out joy, it’s about planning so your festive cheer doesn’t turn into January stress. A few small steps now can make the start of 2026 feel far more manageable.

“Last year, South Africans reportedly spent nearly R88bn in December, with around one in five consumers relying on credit to fund their festive season. Food and beverages typically account for just over a third of this spend, with South Africans admittedly eating out and travelling more frequently over the holidays.”

Avoiding the Janu-worry cycle, Van Brakel says, starts with planning ahead and sticking to a realistic budget. “Before you start spending, set a reasonable limit for gifts, entertainment and travel.

“And, if you know you’ll have extra expenses in January, such as school uniforms or stationery, aim to factor these into your December budget first. It’s always better to allocate for what’s coming than to play catch-up later.”

Senior finance business partner at Metropolitan, Siboniso Dlungwane, says: “While being responsible with your finances in December may feel counterintuitive and [be] perceived as holding back joy, we mustn’t forget that Janu-worry lurks in the shadows and that joy can turn into a financial nightmare.

“According to the Momentum Group Bureau of Market Research survey, household expenditure in SA is about 77% of household income, illustrating that SA households already struggle to balance their finances. Something we’ve picked up in our business is that in an effort to increase disposable income, policyholders tend to skip premiums, and while it is a benefit there for tough times, it is also critical that policyholders understand the implications because it could cost you and your family long term.”

Dlungwane encourages the use of financial planning tools and resources to ensure consumers go into 2026 with financial peace of mind.

Dlungwane gives financially responsible behaviours to help you and your family thrive:

Balance generosity with stability: When a bonus, 13th cheque or stokvel payout arrives, it is important to balance generosity in the spirit of the festive season and stability in the months to come. Make sure you put a little money away and apportion the rest to making memories with your family now.

Review and refresh your policies: During December, it is important to make sure your funeral policy is up to date. Take a moment to confirm that your premiums are paid so the policy remains active while also updating any personal details or beneficiaries that may have changed during the year. Your family should also know who your insurer is, what your policy covers, and where the documents are kept, especially if you’ll be away from home.

If you’re travelling long distances, check whether your cover includes transportation or repatriation benefits, as these can prevent unnecessary financial strain. These will save you from panicking and taking out last-minute policies out of fear. This way, your loved ones will be protected from the emotional and financial pressure that often comes with sudden emergencies during the holidays.

Stay safe online: The festive season is filled with deals from retailers that are exciting, especially online, but remember scammers love the holidays too. To stay safe, consider using a virtual card when making any purchases online. Stick to trusted websites and keep your guard up – it’s not a bargain if it comes with identity theft, or parting with your hard-earned money and nothing to show for it.

It is important to note that the scammers also have the ability to impersonate your insurers and sell fake policies – using phishing emails or WhatsApp messages. Also, make sure to verify the identity of anyone you’re sending money to. Scammers often disguise themselves as legitimate buyers or sellers to trick you into paying them.

Bring your family on the financial journey with you: When we talk honestly about what things cost, what we’re saving toward, how inflation is changing prices, and which policies keep us protected, we turn financial planning into something shared. Planning together means moving forward together as a household so that if anything happens, the family can step in and truly support each other.

Sowetan