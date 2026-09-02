Between Meetings | Understanding credit and how to make it work for you

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Understanding credit and how to make it work for you

To build a good credit score, you need to make repayments on time every month. Picture:

Many people look at me with so much judgment when I tell them I don’t have a car. They always ask why I don’t have one, and if I don’t think I’m spending too much money on e-hailing services.

My answer is always no.

Do I want a car? Yes, and I don’t just want a car. I want a big car.

Once you drive a big car, you can never go back to a hatchback — been there, done that and there is a reason I went big. The main reason I can’t buy that car is the cost of living that is showing us flames.

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Kuhle Nkosi calls for recognition for local voice-over artists after winning international award

Voice-over artist and storyteller Kuhle Nkosi. Picture: (Supplied)

Kuhle Nkosi continues to fly the SA flag high for local voice-over artists after he was recognised as Best Narrator at the Finisterra Brazil Film Art & Tourism Festival for his work in the local documentary Apex Alley.

Nkosi’s career spans 20 years in voice-over artistry, acting and creative direction. He unpacks the highs and lows many of his industry peers face.

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Allergies or cold: How to tell the difference

A sore throat and body aches might be signs of a cold. Picture: (123RF/milkos)

Spring brings warmer days, longer nights and, for many South Africans, an unwelcome side-effect: sneezing, itchy eyes and a nose that suddenly seems to have a mind of its own. It can be difficult to know whether you are dealing with seasonal allergies or coming down with a cold.

The symptoms can look remarkably similar. Knowing the difference can help you understand what your body may be telling you, and when it is time to speak to a healthcare professional.

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