LISTEN | How to spring clean your finances

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

At the beginning of spring, many of us usher in the new season by packing away heavy blankets, coats, jerseys, and boots.

We give our homes a deep clean and fumigate.

The lounge and bedrooms get a reset. We pack away dark bedding and bring out bright, fun colours to give our bedrooms a refreshing look.

We buy floral candles and fragrances, and then there are the joys of wearing an isigqebhezana (mini skirt) — if you know, you know — and soaking up the sun.

We naturally switch to eating lighter meals after all the dombolo and stews we had in winter.

All these are signs that spring has sprung.

“Planning now will save you a lot of stress later.” —Mariné van Brakel, deputy CEO of RCS

Now, if we can do that for our homes and health, why can’t we do the same for our finances?

Before you answer that, take a moment to think about it.

What are some of the things you can do without that are hurting your pocket?

Is it ordering takeaways three times a week? Driving your car instead of using public transport?

Our finances need regular review. Once you do, you will realise there are probably things you could afford a year ago but can’t keep up with now.

Life changes often, and it is important to take moments to reflect and make adjustments as needed.

Mariné van Brakel, deputy CEO at consumer finance provider RCS, says spring is a season of fresh starts.

“It’s the perfect time to give your finances the same spring clean you give your home,” she says.

“With only [a few] months until Black Friday, the school holidays and the festive rush, now is the time to re-examine your debt, check your credit, and set a realistic budget because planning now will save you a lot of stress later.

“September also marks National Wills Month, a timely reminder to tidy up the paperwork that protects your family. RCS, a long-time provider of retail credit and digital payment solutions for South African shoppers, offers this practical advice to help customers prepare financially for the months ahead.

“According to recent reports, most South Africans are unprepared for unexpected expenses. Over 80% of middle-income South Africans have minimal to no emergency savings. Further highlighting the severity of the situation, 27% of middle-income South Africans have no access to any savings at all.”

Van Brakel acknowledges that money management can feel overwhelming.

“But taking a few proactive, practical steps now can make the holiday season far less stressful, giving you greater control over your finances.”

George Kolbe, head of life insurance marketing and enablement at Momentum Life Insurance, says another area of our finances that can benefit from a spring clean, and can quietly become outdated, is protection.

“For many South Africans, taking out life insurance is usually accompanied by a significant milestone such as buying a home, getting married, or welcoming a first child. Once that policy document is signed and filed away, however, most people tend to forget all about it,” says Kolbe.

“That can be costly because life doesn’t stay static. Over time, income levels change, families grow, career trajectories shift, and financial commitments evolve. Continuing with a policy arranged years ago without checking whether it still matches your current reality can leave large gaps in your financial safety net.

“Momentum Life Insurance’s 2025 claims statistics suggest that the protection conversation is changing too. In 2025, critical illness claims exceeded R1bn, increasing by more than 15% year on year, while 45% of income protection claims were permanent disability cases. This spring, rather than simply checking whether you have life cover, it may be worth asking a more important question: does your protection still reflect the risks you and your family face today?”

Van Brakel shares tips to spring clean your finances:

Tighten up: Start with a quick audit: where is your money actually going each month? Cancel subscriptions you no longer use and cut a few non-essential treats — those small savings add up fast. Then make saving effortless: set up an automated transfer or debit order so you put money aside every month before you have a chance to spend it. Consolidate your accounts to avoid multiple service fees for more than one credit facility; it is also simpler to manage your finances in one place.

Create a savings buffer: Holiday costs add up — gifts, travel, keeping your kids entertained and unexpected extras. Putting away even a small amount each month builds a useful cushion that reduces stress later. It might not seem like much now, but small, regular savings compound quickly, and when the bills come, you’ll be glad you started.

Keep an eye on your debt and credit: Know your credit score and keep track of outstanding balances. Start by checking your credit report for errors, set up transaction alerts, and prioritise paying down high-interest debts first — or consider consolidating them into a single, lower-rate repayment to reduce fees and simplify budgeting.

Double-check your insurance: Your car, home, and contents may need updated coverage. It’s important to check whether your policies are still reflecting current values. Comparing options can save money while keeping you fully protected.

Boost your financial knowledge: Understanding your finances can be a very empowering process, giving you greater control of your overall financial wellbeing. Read trusted sources, take a short course, or ask a financial adviser. Small steps in learning can prevent costly mistakes and provide confidence. Start with your budget, credit, and savings now. A little preparation will go a long way in making the holidays calmer, safer, and more festive, especially when you don’t have to stress about finances.

Let’s ensure we finish the year and start the new one in a better financial position.

Make money moves that your future self will thank you for.

Happy financial spring cleaning!